Finke responds to death with spectator restrictions

The famous Australian desert race was rocked by a tragic crash last year that saw a man in his 60s killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the track.

The second leg from Aputula back to Alice Springs was cancelled and both Motorsport Australia and Northern Territory Police investigated the incident.

Late last year it was confirmed that new restrictions would be put in place on who could enter both the Bikes and Cars classes as competitors, as well as a blanket ban on quad bikes.

Now more restrictions have been put in place, this time on how people can spectate and camp during the event.

The restrictions include:

A recommended minimum spectating distance of 20 metres back from the racetrack for the entire race length where there is no fencing.

All camping set-ups, caravans, cars or fixed structures restricted to be set back a minimum of 30 metres from the racetrack for the entire race length.

Spectator exclusion zones that will not allow spectators or onlookers in certain areas alongside the track that are deemed unsafe.

Spectator Marshals that will be positioned along the racetrack to support safe spectating.

“With the introduction of the new rules, we need all of our passionate fans to embrace the changes and to support and respect our spectator marshals.”said Finke Desert Race President Antony Yoffa.

“We will be advertising these new rules both in the lead up to and throughout the event through radio, television, print and social media.”

“The 2022 Tatts Finke Desert Race will blast off in June and we will welcome competitors, crew, spectators and volunteers from across Australia to Alice Springs.”

Last year saw Toby Price become the first competitor to win Finke titles on both two wheels and four, the Dakar winner having crossed the line in the Cars class before the tragic crash.

The Bikes competitors missed out on their second leg, David Walsh declared the winner based on the overnight results.

This year Price will once again concentrate on the Cars class while fellow Dakar starter Daniel Sanders was set to make his Finke debut on a GasGas, but has since pulled out due to injury.

The 2022 Finke Desert Race will take place between June 9-13.