Price to lead Team Australia Baja entry

Price, who last year became the first competitor to win the Finke Desert Race on both two wheels and four, will further his four-wheel ambitions with a full North American campaign.

Under the Team Australia banner, Price and Weel will take on the Vegas to Reno, the Baja 400 and the Baja 1000 using Weel's custom-built Geiser Bros G6 2WD Trophy Truck.

For Price the deal will mark a return to the Baja 1000, where he finished second with Nasser Al-Attiyah in Jesse Jones' truck in 2019.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity," said Price.

"I have been a friend of Paul’s for many years and admired what he has done within his racing career prior to bursting onto the off-road scene.

"Paul has invested a huge amount of time and money into this project and it is an opportunity I want to grab with both hands and put us directly on the top step of the Baja 1000 podium."

Weel, who competed at the Australasian Safari way back in 1997, returned to off-road competition at last year's Finke Desert Race.

He will take on Price at the Finke again this year before they head to the States for the SCORE programme.

“I’ve enjoyed my time racing off-road, so much that I’ve set out to race the toughest off-road racing in the world, the Baja 1000 and what better person to do that with than Toby Price," said Weel.

“We’ve been friends for many years and to be able to compete alongside a fellow Aussie makes it even better.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and showing everyone what us Aussies are capable of on the international stage.

The Vegas to Reno will take place on August 10-13, Baja 400 on September 13-14 and the Baja 1000 on November 15-20.