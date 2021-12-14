Tickets Subscribe
Ranking the Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Supercars News

Parts of Adelaide street circuit sell at auction

By:

The remaining assets from the Adelaide street circuit have been sold at auction on behalf of the South Australian government.

Parts of Adelaide street circuit sell at auction

Mason Gray Strange sent 180 lots of infrastructure previously used to build the famous circuit under the hammer today.

The lots included 114 metres of the famous red, blue and yellow kerbing, frames used to hold super screens, a pedestrian overpass, the starter's stand and the old starting lights.

The super screen frames went for as much as $5000 for one lot, while the overpass, originally built for the Canberra 4000 event, sold in three lots, two walkways ($2,200 and $2000) and the platform and stairs ($2,500).

The starter's stand and lights fetched $2,200.

This sale marks the clearance of the final assets from the now defunct Adelaide 500.

Other parts of the circuit were handed over to The Bend Motorsport Park as part of a sponsorship deal with the government.

There has even been talk of the circuit itself being removed by the Adelaide City Council, however a recent council meeting saw that idea voted down and an evaluation of a potential heritage listing put into motion.

Selling off the hardware for the circuit slightly complicates plans for the opposition party in South Australia to revive the event if they win the state election next March.

Shortly after the current government's shock decision to axe the traditional Supercars season opener went public late last year, opposition leader Peter Malinaukas signed a deal with Supercars to bring the Adelaide 500 back if successful at the polls.

Should Labor win and the plan is put into action, the Adelaide 500 could return as soon as next year, with Supercars leaving room for it to appear as a sensational season finale on its draft schedule.

However the more likely outcome is that the revived event would return for the 2023 campaign.

Should the incumbents hold power in the state the event will be no more, at least in the short term.

There is currently no South Australian event on the 2022 calendar, although The Bend is highly expected to fill the mid-season TBC slot.

Ranking the Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Finke tightens entry rules after fatality
Finke tightens entry rules after fatality

TCR Australia unveils 2022 calendar
TCR Australia unveils 2022 calendar

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

