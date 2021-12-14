Tickets Subscribe
Parts of Adelaide street circuit sell at auction
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Fraser completes Triple Eight's 2022 Super2 line-up

Triple Eight has signed Declan Fraser to complete its line-up for the 2022 Super2 Supercars season.

Fraser completes Triple Eight's 2022 Super2 line-up

The 21-year-old will join freshly-crowned Carrera Cup Australia champion Cameron Hill in an all-new line-up for T8's two-car programme in the second-tier.

Unlike Hill, Fraser arrives at Banyo with Supercars experience, having debut in Super3 in 2019 before stepping up to Super2 with MW Motorsport this year.

He finished inside the Top 10 in the first seven races in his rookie campaign, including a third at Sydney Motorsport Park.

However his season came to an abrupt end when a right rear wheel nut failure sent him into the wall at speed during practice for the final round at Mount Panorama.

 

 

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to drive for Triple Eight for season 2022,” said Fraser.

“The chance to race with and for the team that are the benchmark in our sport in terms of professionalism and performance is one that I intend to grab onto with both hands and will be doing everything I can to deliver further success to Triple Eight, my sponsors and supporters.

“I had a fantastic rookie year with some strong results and now I’m looking forward to next year and picking up where Broc [Feeney] left off. I’m going to throw everything I can at winning the championship and I know that being with Triple Eight, I’m going to be in a winning environment and will also have all the resources to do so both on and off the track.

“I cannot thank [team boss] Jamie [Whincup] and the team enough for the support and belief they have shown in me and for welcoming me to the team. I’m really looking forward to testing and getting the season underway.”

T8's incoming managing director Whincup said: “Now we’ve secured our Super2 driving line-up for next year, we can fully focus on our objectives for the 2022 season and give both Declan and Cameron the resources they need on and off the track to ensure they both give it a red-hot crack.

“We pride ourselves on giving young talent a shot at the big league, and Triple Eight’s Super2 programme is a breeding ground for young drivers, engineers and mechanics who have their sights on reaching the top-tier of Australian motorsport, which is Supercars.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Declan to the Banyo stables. He’s a ripping young kid, and I truly believe he’ll be one to keep an eye on heading into the 2022 season.”

Confirmation of the Fraser deal means both 2021 T8 Super2 drivers are on the move for the next season.

Series champion Feeney has been promoted to the main game as a replacement for Whincup.

As for Ange Mouzouris it's not yet clear what his short-term future holds, with both Super2 and Carrera Cup thought to be on the table.

