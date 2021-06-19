Darwin Supercars: Record-breaking pole for De Pasquale

The Dick Johnson Racing driver stormed to top spot in the Top 10 Shootout, making up five spots compared to his Q2 effort with a 1m05.290s.

That was despite De Pasquale running slightly too deep into the hairpin.

That time wasn't just good enough for pole, but, with the new super soft tyre in play, broke Scott McLaughlin's qualifying lap record from 2019 by just under two-tenths.

It also made De Pasquale the first driver since Mark Skaife in 1991 to take his first three pole positions on the bounce.

"I said to the boys when I came in, I think the lap was pretty good other than one mistake which was looking like enough to lose it," De Pasquale said.

"The thing was a rocket ship and I just held on for the rest of the lap. We'll try and convert this afternoon."

Mark Winterbottom will start on the outside of the front row with his own lap-record breaking effort, a 1m05.405s.

Q2 pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen slipped back to third in the Shootout, as Scott Pye capped off a solid day for Team 18 with fourth.

Nick Percat qualified fifth for Brad Jones Racing while a scrappy Shootout lap from Jamie Whincup yielded sixth.

Cameron Waters will start today's race from seventh, ahead of Chaz Mostert, Tim Slade and surprise Shootout contender Zane Goddard from Matt Stone Racing.

Goddard's teammate Jake Kostecki was near the pace too, topping Q1 before just missing out on the Shootout as he qualified 11th.

Meanwhile an extraordinary Q1 session claimed a sextet of big scalps courtesy of rapid track evolution in the dying minutes.

James Courtney, Will Brown, Jack Le Brocq and Will Davison all failed to progress, as Kelly Grove Racing pair David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner locked out the last row on the grid.

"That's about as bad as it can get for us," said Reynolds. "We had a big swing at the set-up. Both cars went in a seperate direction and we were both slow."