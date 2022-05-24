Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst News

DJR Mustang for Bathurst 1000 wildcard

There is set to be a third wildcard in the 2022 Bathurst 1000 field with a team working closely alongside Dick Johnson Racing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
DJR Mustang for Bathurst 1000 wildcard

The third one-off entry for the Great Race will be a DJR Mustang run with substantial support from the squad itself.

However it won't solely be a third DJR Mustang, with another team working in conjunction with the powerhouse Ford squad.

Further details of the project, including potential drivers, are yet to come to light.

However it's understood the entry has been signed off by Supercars.

This latest wildcard means there is set to be at least 28 cars on the grid for the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000.

Boost Mobile and Erebus Motorsport have already confirmed that the Holden squad will field a third Commodore for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

Four-time Great Race winner Murphy and Stanaway, who retired at the end of 2019 after just two years as a Supercars driver, were meant to make a one-off start at Mount Panorama last year.

That plan, however, was scuppered by New Zealand's closed border, with both Kiwis based across the Tasman.

Led by Boost founder Peter Adderton the concept was revived for this year.

Supercheap Auto, meanwhile, is also expected to continue the wildcard programme that it started last year.

In 2021 it was veteran Russell Ingall and rookie Broc Feeney that drove a Triple Eight-run, Supercheap-backed Holden at Bathurst.

With Feeney now a main game T8 driver, and retiree Jamie Whincup still expected to return alongside him for the Bathurst 1000, it is likely that Craig Lowndes will be the star driver for the entry.

Lowndes has been a co-driver with T8 since stepping down from full-time racing in 2018 and was paired with Whincup before the seven-time champion's retirement.

It's unsure who will partner Lowndes with T8's Super2 drivers Cameron Hill and Declan Fraser thought to be in the mix.

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
