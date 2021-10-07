Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup Next / Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

By:

The free-to-air coverage of the expanded 2021 Bathurst 1000 weekend will be extended to four days.

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

Traditionally, at least during the Fox Sports era, the FTA broadcaster has carried coverage of Friday-Sunday of the Bathurst weekend, while Thursday has been exclusively on Fox.

However with this year's event expanded to six days to accomodate a number of Australian Racing Group categories, the Seven Network is set to begin its coverage on the Thursday rather than the Friday.

The Great Race itself is also set to start later than ever, with an early afternoon start time likely to help create a prime time finish.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer confirmed both the expanded FTA coverage, and the prime time finish, which Seven has moved its 6pm news bulletin for, in an interview on the Supercars Facebook page today.

He also suggested the Fox coverage will be five days which, if accurate, means Tuesday's running may not be on screens at all.

"Five days will be broadcast live and completely ad-free on Fox, and then we'll be picking up Channel Seven on Thursday and Friday for the lead-in to the weekend," said Seamer.

"The Supercars schedule over the weekend hasn't changed significantly, other than finishing the race a little bit later one the Sunday so that we can run into prime time. A big thank you to Channel Seven for agreeing to move the news to incorporate that.

"All of the other categories in the lead-up to the weekend will be getting their practice and qualifying out of the way, so by the time we get into Thursday it's going to be action-packed all the way through to 7pm on Sunday night."

The Bathurst 1000 event will run from November 30 to December 5.

shares
comments
Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

Previous article

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

Next article

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

2
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

6 h
3
Supercars

Schedule locked in for Supercars return

4
MotoGP

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
SUPC

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

3m
Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
SUPC

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

32m
Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup
SUPC

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

2 h
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
SUPC

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

8 h
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
SUPC

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

20 h
Latest videos
Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat 00:47
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst 00:41
Supercars
Oct 5, 2021

Supercars: DJR confirms McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1 00:59
Supercars
Oct 4, 2021

Supercars backer aiming for Formula 1

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing 01:06
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars: Four night races during Sydney swing

Supercars squad opens junior team applications 00:43
Supercars
Oct 1, 2021

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars Sydney
Supercars

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup
Supercars

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

Schedule locked in for Supercars return
Supercars Supercars

Schedule locked in for Supercars return

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's COTA MotoGP race "a disaster" physically

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Time running out to sort Abiteboul's tattoo

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup
Supercars Supercars

Supercars offers $25,000 for Sydney Cup

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.