Supercars / Winton Motor Raceway Practice report

Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets record practice pace

Shane van Gisbergen broke the unofficial Supercars lap record at Winton as he topped the second and final practice session.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Winton Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets record practice pace

The pace was hot throughout the half-hour session as more drivers ventured onto new sets of the super soft Dunlop tyres.

The likes of Will Brown, Cam Waters and Lee Holdsworth all went under the 1m19s barrier early in the session, before David Reynolds dipped under Scott McLaughlin's unofficial lap record for the first time with a 1m18.454s.

That time was almost good enough to hold on, only for van Gisbergen – who didn't run green tyres in Practice 1 – to bolt on fresh tyres and lower the record to a 1m18.446s.

While pipped by van Gisbergen at the flag, Reynolds came out of the session buoyed by the speed of his Grove Racing Mustang.

The former Bathurst 1000 winner set the pace at last week's Winton test, with many in the paddock predicting he could be a favourite in this weekend's three races.

"[The car] was unreal," he said after the session. "We had a really good test day a week and a half ago.

"We rolled out really, really fast, and every time we tried something we went slower. So we went back to what we rolled out at the test day and the car is a jet. The boys put a lot of work in this year and it's paying off.

"We've changed a few parts on the car and everyone is working together. It's a cohesive environment. A bit of money has been spent. Motor racing is easy, you just build a faster car."

Chaz Mostert continued his promising start to the weekend with the third fastest time followed by Holdsworth in the second Grove entry.

Anton De Pasquale was fifth after some early issues that included an off at Turn 1 and contact with James Courtney at the sweeper.

Waters didn't improve on his early pace and slipped back to sixth ahead of Broc Feeney, the only of the drivers from Queensland teams that took part in last week's Winton test.

Practice 1 pacesetter Brown was eighth followed by Scott Pye and Will Davison.

Winton SuperSprint Practice 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.446
2 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.454 0.008 0.008
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.532 0.085 0.077
4 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.652 0.205 0.120
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.659 0.212 0.006
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.719 0.272 0.059
7 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.805 0.358 0.086
8 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.829 0.383 0.024
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.952 0.506 0.123
10 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'18.997 0.550 0.044
11 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.037 0.591 0.040
12 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.052 0.605 0.014
13 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.065 0.619 0.013
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.126 0.679 0.060
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.133 0.687 0.007
16 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.193 0.746 0.059
17 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.284 0.837 0.090
18 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'19.297 0.851 0.013
19 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.318 0.871 0.020
20 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.323 0.876 0.004
21 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.345 0.898 0.022
22 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.413 0.967 0.068
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.450 1.003 0.036
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.453 1.006 0.003
25 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.499 1.052 0.046
26 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.536 1.089 0.037
27 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.549 1.102 0.012
