Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list Next / Muller joins Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar programme
WEC / Fuji News

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Corvette Racing's Nick Tandy says the American marque's struggles in last weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship race at Fuji make the team's success in the preceding Monza round seem all the more special.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Tandy and Tommy Milner propped up the order in the five-car GTE Pro class at the Japanese track on Sunday, finishing two laps down on the winning Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

A difficult weekend from the outset for Corvette at Fuji, a track where the C8.R was making its debut, came on the heels of the GM brand's first victory in a regular six-hour WEC event at Monza in July.

After qualifying fifth and last in class, Tandy was optimistic that Corvette could still compete with class rivals Ferrari and Porsche on race pace, but any hopes of a podium finish were dashed early on by a penalty for abusing track limits and then running out of fuel coming into the pits early in the second hour.

The British driver commented post-race that a bruising weekend overall showed "how tough it can be if the stars don’t align" in the WEC.

"I think the characteristics of this track and the track surface just don’t suit our car," admitted Tandy. "You’re never going to have the fastest car at every track you go to; that’s not how racing works.

"So what we have done is learned a lot. If we could start the race again tomorrow, there are things we absolutely would change but you only learn things from experience. This is something we can take forward.

"We’re not going to win every race. What we need to do is capitalise on days where the car is competitive. We had some issues but this was the one take because this was our least competitive showing from a pace perspective.

 

"This shows again the things we need to focus on in practice and in simulation when we are coming to a new track. And it shows that racing is difficult.

"It shows that the day we had Monza is just as big as we thought it was at the time. This weekend shows just what a good job we did there and how tough it can be if the stars don’t align.”

Fuji novice Milner was at the wheel of the C8.R for the middle portion of the race, but a lack of full-course yellows and safety cars throughout the entire race gave Corvette no chance to recover from its early delays.

"In general, we had some struggles through practice and we improved the car for Nick through FP3 and qualifying," reflected Milner. "We were still behind the eight-ball a little bit, and in the race we saw some residuals from that.

"I was pretty slow the first couple of laps of my stint just because I was realistically driving a new car from what I had from the practice sessions. The second stint was a bit better but for me not as good as it needed to be.

"We’ll take our lumps from [this weekend] and focus on Bahrain to be more prepared, be faster and make less mistakes. Hopefully that’s enough and we can have a good race there."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list
Previous article

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list
Next article

Muller joins Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar programme

Muller joins Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar programme
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan GT-R would struggle at Nurburgring now, says Kondo
Endurance

Nissan GT-R would struggle at Nurburgring now, says Kondo

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash Magny-Cours
World Superbike

Ducati expects further punishment for Rea after Bautista clash

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Nick Tandy More from
Nick Tandy
Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy Fuji
WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage to win at Monza Monza
WEC

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage to win at Monza

Milner: Corvette C8.R is “the best I’ve ever had at Le Mans” 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Milner: Corvette C8.R is “the best I’ve ever had at Le Mans”

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win VIR
IMSA

Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster Watkins Glen
IMSA

Corvette aims to bounce back at The Glen after Le Mans disaster

Sims: Corvette losing last GTE Pro Le Mans win "hard to swallow" 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Sims: Corvette losing last GTE Pro Le Mans win "hard to swallow"

Latest news

Muller joins Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar programme
WEC WEC

Muller joins Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar programme

Nico Muller will take the vacant seat at the Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar squad for the 2023 World Endurance Championship season.

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective
WEC WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Corvette Racing's Nick Tandy says the American marque's struggles in last weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship race at Fuji make the team's success in the preceding Monza round seem all the more special.

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list

Glickenhaus is missing from the entry list for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, marking its second absence of the 2022 season.

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows
WEC WEC

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows

JOTA was left to rue a rare lack of full-course yellows or safety car periods in last weekend’s Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship after missing out on LMP2 honours to WRT.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.