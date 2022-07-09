Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind

Romain Dumas followed up on his quickest time in the opening 90-minute practice period on Friday by propelling the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH to the head of the Hypercar pack just over halfway through Saturday afternoon's one-hour session.

Dumas went from sixth to first in the Hypercar class times during a three-lap run, a 1m36.813s giving him a margin of two tenths over Mikkel Jensen’s #93 Peugeot 9X8.

The pair of Peugeots had blocked out the top two positions from early in the session until the improvement from Dumas, Jensen’s 1m37.020s just shading the 1m37.085s from Gustavo Menezes in the #94 car.

Brendon Hartley ended up fourth in the best of the Toyotas with a 1m37.301s in the #8 GR010 Hybrid, which put him more than two tenths up on Kamui Kobayashi’s 1m37.546s in #7 car.

The Signatech-run Alpine A480 brought up the rear of the Hypercar class with a 1m37.644s from Nicolas Lapierre, who was still within eight tenths of the pace.

Jonathan Aberdein took top spot in LMP2 for JOTA ahead of the two WRT entries.

The South African jumped to first in the class times with a 1m38.904s aboard the #28 Oreca 07-Gibson, giving him a margin of two tenths over the 1m39.097s set by Robin Frijns in the #31 WRT entry.

That in turn which was five hundredths clear of the 1m39.147s recorded by Ferdinand Habsburg in the team’s #41 Realteam by WRT-branded car.

Charles Milesi was only three thousandths behind in fourth position courtesy of a 1m39.150s in the Richard Mille Racing Oreca run by Signatech, while James Allen and Robert Kubica rounded out the top six in class aboard their respective Orecas run by Algarve Pro Racing and Prema.

The three manufacturers in GTE Pro were separated by less than two tenths at the end of the session.

Nick Tandy ended up fastest for Corvette Racing, his 1m45.902s aboard the solo C8.R giving him a margin of almost exactly one tenth over Michael Christensen in the best of the Manthey-run factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s.

The Dane’s 1m46.000s was in turn four hundredths up on the fastest of the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos in which Alessandro Pier Guidi got down to a 1m46.041s.

The other works Ferrari took fourth in GTE Pro in Antonio Fuoco’s hands, while Gianmaria Bruni was fifth in the second of the two Porsches.

Nick Cassidy went fastest in GTE Am right at the end of the session in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari. His 1m47.676s pushed the Dempsey-Proton Porsche in which Harry Tincknell had earlier managed a 1m47.823s down to second position.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, begins at 17:30 local time on Saturday.

WEC 6 Hours of Monza - Third practice results: