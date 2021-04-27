Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia
WRC / Rally Portugal / News

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

By:

Adrien Fourmaux holds on to his World Rally Car drive with M-Sport for next month’s Rally Portugal after impressing on his top-flight debut at Rally Croatia.

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

Fourmaux equalled the British squad’s best result of the season last weekend by completing the Zagreb-based tarmac event in fifth place overall.

The 25-year-old was consistently quick across the three days of competition, and managed to set nine top-five stage times with his Ford Fiesta WRC machine.

A trip into a grass bank as he negotiated a tight right-hander on cold tyres on the final day cost him the best part of a minute but it was the only blot in his copybook.

In his post-Rally Croatia comments, team principal Richard Millener made it clear that he was keen to see Fourmaux back in a top level WRC car at the earliest possible opportunity.

Millener claimed the display bore all the hallmarks of seven-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier, with Fourmaux’s energy and excitement at the ends of the stages helping to “lift the entire team”.

“He has a natural talent and ability that we are keen to develop, and I am pleased to confirm that he will return to the wheel of the Ford Fiesta WRC in just a few weeks’ time at Rally de Portugal,” said Millener.

“Discovering the power and performance of the top-specification Fiesta on gravel, this will be a completely different challenge and he is under no pressure – but we are all looking forward to seeing how he performs.”

Read Also:

The decision to keep Fourmaux in the WRC squad for the Portuguese round of the WRC means that Teemu Suninen will start his second consecutive event in WRC2 driving a Ford Fiesta Rally2 car.

“Teemu will be in WRC2 action again in Portugal, before returning to the wheel of the Fiesta WRC at Rally Italia Sardegna – an event he has always excelled on,” added Millener.

“He secured a career-best second place there in 2019, and who can forget that opening stage last year when he was a full 12 seconds quicker than anyone else.”

While Suninen has experience of the WRC’s Portuguese round, Fourmaux has never competed there before.

The Frenchman thanked M-Sport and Red Bull Motorsports for renewing "their trust and support [in me]”, adding: “This will be my first time in Portugal, and my first time driving the Ford Fiesta WRC on earth [gravel]. I can't wait to find out more.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Previous article

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Portugal
Drivers Adrien Fourmaux
Teams M-Sport
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
WEC

WEC Prologue: Buemi puts Toyota on top on final test day

26min
2
NASCAR Cup

Logano 'happy to be alive' after airborne crash at Talladega

3
Formula 1

The blame game - 2005 United States GP at Indianapolis

4
Formula 1

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

1h
5
Formula 1

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt

Latest news
Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

47m
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime
WRC

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

23h
Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai
WRC

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai

Apr 26, 2021
New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall
WRC

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

Apr 26, 2021
Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

Apr 25, 2021
Latest videos
Croatia 'deserves' calendar slot - Hyundai 00:33
WRC
3h

Croatia 'deserves' calendar slot - Hyundai

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision 00:37
WRC
Apr 26, 2021

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage 01:51
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Croatia Rally Wolf Power Stage

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia 01:16
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Ogier wins WRC Rally Croatia

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18 01:51
WRC
Apr 25, 2021

Croatia Rally SS17-SS18

More from
Jason Craig
Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai Rally Croatia
WRC / News

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall
WRC / News

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC / News

Ogier thought his 'rally was over' after traffic collision

More from
M-Sport
M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed
WRC / News

M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules
WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Prime
WRC / Special feature

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
23h
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021

Trending Today

WEC Prologue: Buemi puts Toyota on top on final test day
WEC WEC / Testing report

WEC Prologue: Buemi puts Toyota on top on final test day

Logano 'happy to be alive' after airborne crash at Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Logano 'happy to be alive' after airborne crash at Talladega

The blame game - 2005 United States GP at Indianapolis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The blame game - 2005 United States GP at Indianapolis

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner reveals cause of Magnussen’s test-ending shunt

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

Latest news

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC WRC / News

Fourmaux retains M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime
WRC WRC / Special feature

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai
WRC WRC / News

Croatia "deserves" WRC calendar slot - Hyundai

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall
WRC WRC / News

New Toyota Rally1 car "on schedule" despite hybrid recall

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.