Previous
WRC / Rally Mexico / Leg report

Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages

shares
comments
Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages
By:
, WRC writer
Mar 13, 2020, 8:54 PM

Six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier put his stamp on Rally Mexico with an assured first loop of stages in the mountains outside Guanajuato on Friday morning.

Having admitted to being preoccupied by the threat of Coronavirus ahead of the event, Ogier delivered on his promise to banish such thoughts on the first full day and his Toyota Yaris holds a nine-second lead at the lunchtime service halt.

The day began with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville holding a 1.1s lead over Toyota's British ace Elfyn Evans.

As joint championship leaders, however, this gave them the unfavourable position of running first and second on the road and sweeping the roughest gravel aside for those behind them.

The first man to capitalise upon his better road position was defending world champion Ott Tanak, who charged from third to first on the famous 31km El Chocolate stage that started this morning's action.

However, Hyundai's Estonian driver then dropped nearly a minute on the next stage after running wide and damaging the rear of his car, allowing Ogier through to lead.

Read Also:

On the third stage of the morning it was the third Hyundai of Dani Sordo who set fastest time, less than a second in front of Tanak.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, who started as a favourite for the event, he is having to try and claw back more than five minutes lost after his radiator came loose on El Chocolate.

Ogier retained the overall lead and was able to add a little more to the cushion back to his nearest pursuer, M-Sport's Teemu Suninen.

Neuville and Evans asserted themselves to claim first and second-fastest times coming back out of the mountains to close the loop in the Parque Bicentenario, with Ogier in third.

Heading out for the second loop, the consistency of Ogier, Sunninen and M-Sport's other Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi, currently fourth, has served them well.

Some impressive damage limitation by Neuville in third and Evans in fifth keeps them within striking distance over the rest of the event, while Tanak and Sordo, in seventh and 15th respectively, have an extra mountain to climb over the next two days.

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap
1 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia
Toyota Yaris WRC 46'50.300
2 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Jarmo Lehtinen
Ford Fiesta WRC 47'00.000 9.700
3 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 47'00.600 10.300
4 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm
Ford Fiesta WRC 47'06.900 16.600
5 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin
Toyota Yaris WRC 47'09.400 19.100
6 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen
Toyota Yaris WRC 47'21.700 31.400
7 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 47'28.900 38.600
8 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson
Ford Fiesta WRC 47'37.200 46.900
9 Sweden Pontus Tidemand
Patrik Barth
Škoda Fabia R5 Evo 49'30.100 2'39.800
10 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Russian Federation Yaroslav Fedorov
Hyundai i20 R5 49'53.500 3'03.200
11 Marco Bulacia
Giovanni Bernacchini
Citroën C3 R5 50'01.500 3'11.200
12 Emilio Fernández
United States Ruben Garcia
Škoda Fabia R5 Evo 51'21.100 4'30.800
13 Spain Dani Sordo
Spain Carlos del Barrio
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 52'09.900 5'19.600
14 Mexico Ricardo Trivino
Spain Marc Marti
Škoda Fabia R5 52'35.200 5'44.900
15 Ricardo Cordero
Marco Antonio Hernández
Citroën DS3 R5 53'49.000 6'58.700
16 Norway Ole Christian Veiby
Sweden Jonas Andersson
Hyundai i20 R5 54'19.800 7'29.500
17 Barry McKenna
James Fulton
Škoda Fabia R5 56'06.000 9'15.700
18 John Coyne
Stephen Joyce
Ford Fiesta R5 56'28.500 9'38.200
19 Gianluca Linari
Nicola Arena
Ford Fiesta R5 57'16.800 10'26.500
20 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak
Škoda Fabia R5 Evo 57'30.000 10'39.700
21 Martin Suriani
Zacarias Garcia
Renault Clio RSR Rally 5 58'47.700 11'57.400
22 Francisco Name
Mexico Armando Zapata
Renault Clio RSR Rally 5 59'24.000 12'33.700
23 Gustavo Uriostegui
David Hernández
Renault Clio RSR Rally 5 1:02'17.500 15'27.200
24 Enrique Meza
Christian Jose
Ford Fiesta MK7.5 R2 1:03'11.400 16'21.100
25 Miguel Granados
Adrian Carmona
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X 1:03'45.800 16'55.500
26 Gerardo Basanez
Mauricio Pimentel
Renault Clio RSR Rally 5 1:06'04.200 19'13.900
27 Serge Brachet
Felipe Suberville
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X 1:11'37.800 24'47.500
28 Alejandro Zavaleta
Gabriel Marin
Ford Fiesta MK7.5 R2 1:15'26.900 28'36.600
View full results

Next article
Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Previous article

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Author Nick Garton

