Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rea "so stressed" battling Kawasaki's Most disadvantage Next / In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long
World Superbike / Autodrom Most News

Aegerter gets race ban for faking medical condition at Most

Former Moto2 regular Dominique Aegerter served a one-race ban after being found to have ‘simulated a medical condition’ in the wake of a crash during last weekend’s World Supersport round at Most.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Aegerter gets race ban for faking medical condition at Most

Aegerter was going for a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory in the primary support series for the World Superbike Championship, having been unbeaten since the second race of the season opener at Aragon.

But the Swiss rider was unlucky to be caught in a five-rider pile-up triggered by Puccetti Kawasaki rider Can Oncu at the start of the Most double-header, leaving him out of the race even before he had made his way through Turn 1.

While the DNF would have only come as a minor blow to his title defence aspirations given the hefty advantage he had in the standings, it later emerged that Aegerter had deliberately stayed on the ground in an attempt to prompt a red flag, possibly in the hope of rejoining at the restart.

The race, however, continued as normal, allowing his chief championship rival and fellow Yamaha rider Lorenzo Baldassari to take his second win of the season.

As a result, the Aegerter was banned from taking part in the second part of the double-header, with the stewards deeming that he had acted in an unsporting manner in the immediate aftermath of the race.

Aegerter admitted to having tried to delay the recovery process and force a race stoppage in a document submitted to stewards during the enquiry.

The 31-year-old also later issued an apology to the public via his Ten Kate team, taking full responsibility for his actions.

“First of all, I am sorry about the whole situation that arose after the incident in Race 1," he said. “As it was a very hectic situation, I did not act correctly and made mistakes. There was a lot of pressure, adrenaline and emotions. I never wanted to put other people in danger; I want to apologise for that.

“The championship is not finished yet, our focus now lies on the second part of the season in which I, together with the team, will work very hard to perform in the best way possible. 

“I want to thank the team and all the sponsors, my family, friends and fans and everyone else for their unconditional support. We will never give up, see you in Magny-Cours.”

Andrea Dosoli, Dominique Aegerter, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Andrea Dosoli, Dominique Aegerter, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ten Kate team principal Kervin Bos said “it is of course extremely regrettable what has happened” but backed Aegerter to bounce back strongly after the summer break in September.

“It is clear that a lot of factors influenced what eventually led to this outcome,” he added.

“They call Ten Kate Racing ‘Team Rocky’ for a reason, because we always get back up and we will do so again this time. We accept this setback and will work hard to return to Magny-Cours stronger than ever after the summer break.”

Interestingly, the series’ Chief Medical Officer declared that Aegerter was unfit for the second race due to a possible concussion after examining him at the Medical Centre, although a re-check on Sunday morning concluded that that he was in fact fit to ride - before the ban was handed to him.

Aegerter’s chief championship rival Baldassari went on to win the second race of the Most weekend in his absence, slashing his advantage by 50 points to just 14 ahead of the second half of the season.

shares
comments
Rea "so stressed" battling Kawasaki's Most disadvantage
Previous article

Rea "so stressed" battling Kawasaki's Most disadvantage
Next article

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard
World Superbike

MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard

Kawasaki the "underdogs" against Honda in Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Kawasaki the "underdogs" against Honda in Suzuka 8 Hours

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Dominique Aegerter More from
Dominique Aegerter
Aegerter lands MotoE ride after losing Moto2 seat
MotoE

Aegerter lands MotoE ride after losing Moto2 seat

MV Agusta launches bike for grand prix racing return
Moto2

MV Agusta launches bike for grand prix racing return

Aegerter facing Moto2 exit at the end of 2018
Moto2

Aegerter facing Moto2 exit at the end of 2018

Ten Kate Racing More from
Ten Kate Racing
Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future
World Superbike

Baz casts doubt on Ten Kate's World Superbike future

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
World Superbike

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Ten Kate's WSBK return fixed for Jerez Jerez
World Superbike

Ten Kate's WSBK return fixed for Jerez

Latest news

MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard
World Superbike World Superbike

MotoAmerica champion Gagne joins Portugal WSBK round as wildcard

Defending MotoAmerica champion Jake Gagne will return to the World Superbike Championship as a wildcard entrant in Portugal on October 8-9.

Redding doubted he would ever be so competitive on BMW
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding doubted he would ever be so competitive on BMW

Scott Redding has admitted he had doubted his BMW World Superbike machine would ever reach its current level of competitiveness after scoring his first podium in a full-distance race last weekend at Most.

Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***"
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***"

Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi has accused Andrea Locatelli of lacking “respect” for his rivals following a near miss on the warm-up lap of the first Most World Superbike race.

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long
World Superbike World Superbike

In-form Razgatlioglu thinks WSBK summer break is too long

Toprak Razgatlioglu has admitted to frustration with World Superbike's six-week summer break, which comes just as the Yamaha rider has hit his best form.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.