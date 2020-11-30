Top events
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

shares
comments
Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
By:

Ousted factory Ducati World Superbike rider Chaz Davies will continue to represent the Italian marque in the series next year with the satellite Go Eleven team.

Davies, third overall in the standings this year behind Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding, will continue for a third season riding a Ducati Panigale V4 R as he takes the seat vacated by his replacement at the works squad, Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The move comes despite Davies having previously made clear his reluctance to join a satellite team when it became clear he wouldn't be staying at the factory team.

Go Eleven team manager Denis Sacchetti commented: "Davies is a top rider, who needs no introduction and it is an honour to work with him.

"We still have so much to learn and to grow; and knowing that Ducati and Feel Racing will be by our side gives us even more motivation and determination.

"We will give 110 percent to put Chaz in the best possible conditions, to fight for what he deserves. I often watch the riders on the track and he always surprises you, with an aggressive but precise riding style."

Go Eleven scored one win this season with Rinaldi at Aragon, helping the Italian to seventh in the standings and best of the independent riders.

Davies, 33, said of the move: "I think it’s a great opportunity next year for myself and the Go Eleven Team to continue our progression.

"I had a great end to the 2020 season, winning the last race in Estoril and scoring the most points in the last nine races. Go Eleven put together a great 2020 season as well. I think it has the makings of a really strong partnership for 2021."

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

