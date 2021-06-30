Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
World Superbike News

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Ducati is facing a development "handicap" against its World Superbike rivals with the current restrictive technical regulations, believes team manager Marco Zambenedetti.

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

The Italian manufacturer is in its third season with the Panigale V4 R contender that was introduced in 2019, with Honda, BMW and Kawasaki having all introduced new base models in the meantime.

After the first three rounds of the 2021 campaign, Ducati holds a narrow lead over Kawasaki in the manufacturers' standings, but its four wins are split evenly between factory riders Scott Redding and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who both lag behind in the riders' table.

Redding is third overall after a disappointing Misano round, trailing Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea by 45 points, while Rinaldi is fifth, a further 22 points adrift.

Read Also:

Current WSBK rules include rev limits for each bike prescribed by series organisers and strict limits on which engine components can be updated outside of homologating an entirely new bike, with a MotoGP-style concessions system in place to regulate this.

While admitting that the rules have created a "well-balanced" field in terms of the competitiveness between the different bikes, Zambenedetti feels Ducati is being unfairly penalised for not having introduced a new homologation of the V4 R since its 2019 debut.

"There is still room for development on the bike, but the technical rules of the championship freeze some parts, like the crankshaft, and also the rpm," he told Motorsport.com. "For this reason it’s more difficult to improve. 

"What in my opinion is a bit strange is that in 2021, we have the oldest bike [in terms of homologation date], and the rest of the bikes are different from 2019.

"I don’t understand why we must keep the same performance restrictions with respect to the others, when the riders have changed totally and our competitors have changed [bikes].

"All the conditions around our bike have changed and we maintain this handicap. I don’t totally agree about this. But we respect the rules and the decision."

Ducati dismisses Redding height difference fears

Ducati made the choice to replace long-time factory rider Chaz Davies with Rinaldi for this season, with Davies moving to the satellite Go Eleven squad that Rinaldi raced for in 2020.

It was a decision that didn't go down well initially with Redding, who said the height difference between him and his new teammate would make it hard for Ducati to find the correct development path.

However, Zambenedetti believes that this hasn't proven a problem so far, saying the situation has been easier to manage than it was in 2019, when Davies was paired with Alvaro Bautista.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team, Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Riding style affects more the differences than the dimensions of the riders," he said. "It was harder to manage the differences between Alvaro and Chaz because their riding styles were totally different.

"The riders could both be strong, but in different ways, and it was difficult for the engineers to understand the right direction to develop.

"This year, the riding styles of Scott and Michael are quite similar. The riders must tailor the bike in terms of ergonomics and set-up, but apart from this they are quite similar. It’s not such a big difference."

shares
comments

Related video

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Previous article

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales

2
Supercars

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

4 h
3
IndyCar

Gold Coast Indycar Grid Girls

4
Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Mercedes still holds F1 energy deployment advantage

Latest news
Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
WSBK

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

1 h
Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

2 h
Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits
WSBK

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Jun 25, 2021
New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’
WSBK

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’

Jun 24, 2021
Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK
WSBK

Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK

Jun 16, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend 00:43
World Superbike
Jun 15, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano 00:28
World Superbike
Jun 13, 2021

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory 03:47
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf 00:37
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
Jun 10, 2021

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula 2021: Mid-season driver ratings
Super Formula

Super Formula 2021: Mid-season driver ratings

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers Sugo
Super Formula

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK Misano
World Superbike

Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me' Misano
World Superbike

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki
World Superbike

Redding hints at Ducati concept weakness versus Kawasaki

Trending Today

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Quartararo scores dominant win ahead of Vinales

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Gold Coast Indycar Grid Girls
IndyCar IndyCar

Gold Coast Indycar Grid Girls

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
Esports Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

Verstappen: Mercedes still holds F1 energy deployment advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Mercedes still holds F1 energy deployment advantage

Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still planning F1 car and engine upgrades to boost hopes

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Latest news

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’
World Superbike World Superbike

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.