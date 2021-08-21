Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
World Superbike / Navarra News

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

By:

Ex-MotoGP rider Scott Redding believes BMW has “more fire to succeed” in World Superbike after deciding upon a sensational switch from his current Ducati team for the 2022 season.

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Redding joined WSBK last year with the factory Ducati team, continuing a relationship he forged with the Italian marque during his title-winning campaign in British Superbike in 2019.

With a Panigale V4 R that had already proven rapid in the hands of his predecessor Alvaro Bautista, Redding won five races in 2020 and emerged as the closest challenger to eventual champion Jonathan Rea, while Ducati itself missed out on the manufacturers’ title by just a single point to Kawasaki.

However, both Redding and Ducati have fallen down the pecking order this year, losing ground to not only the all-conquering Rea/Kawasaki combination but also a resurgent Yamaha squad led by Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.

After hinting at a possible change of teams at Most earlier this month, Redding was confirmed earlier this week as joining Michael van der Mark at the Shaun Muir Racing-run BMW outfit in 2022.

The German manufacturer Redding joins next year is relatively new to WSBK, having returned as a factory squad only in 2019, but has already managed to finish on the podium against its more established rivals.

Asked to explain his decision to leave Ducati, Redding said he could see a burning desire to succeed at BMW, even if he faces a learning curve on the M1000RR.

“I felt like it was time to make a bit of a change,” the 28-year-old told the official WSBK website. “I’m really looking forward to this step in my career. 

“It’s a younger project, maybe more fire to succeed because they haven’t been there for a while, so I like that. I’ve never rode an inline four, I’ve always been on a V4 since I came to Superbike so it will be interesting to see how that goes.”

Read Also:

Redding revealed that he held his first talks with BMW even before his rookie season in WSBK in 2020, but felt that the German manufacturer was not capable of winning in the category at that time.

However, having now seen the progress it has made over the last two years, he feels it is finally the right time to make a switch in 2022.

“It’s amazing really to have a company that wants you for so many years,” he said of BMW.
"We were discussing before and I went to Ducati [in 2020] and felt a little bit bad, but my goal is always to win and I didn’t believe at the time BMW had the experience to win. 

“I know they’ve won races in the past but since they came back, I was like… I don’t know. It’s difficult, you’re talking about hundredths, thousandths of a second, and it can take years to find those. 

“But this year I really saw a step with them with both riders. I think it's time to go. The difference for me is more experience, more knowledge, more development, better results [than before]. They have made a step, no-one can deny that.”

Ducati has yet to announce who will take Redding’s place at the team in 2022, although it has been strongly suggested that Bautista could make a return to the Italian marque after two seasons with Honda.

Bautista was again coy about the rumours linking him to Ducati, but added that he has received offers from teams other than his current employer.

“There is nothing official, it’s just rumours,” said the Spaniard. “It’s clear I have some offers from other teams than HRC, but still nothing official. 

“Now I’m very focussed on this project. I would like to make some steps forward to fight for better positions, because we are working really hard to improve, so that’s my target right now.”

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

Previous article

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

15 h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

3
MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

17 h
4
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

5
World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

49 min
Latest news
Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
WSBK

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

49m
Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

1 h
BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
WSBK

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

3 h
Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

21 h
Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
Video Inside
WSBK

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

Aug 19, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes 00:37
World Superbike
15m

WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch 00:34
World Superbike
Aug 19, 2021

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra

WSBK: Doubt shadowing Redding's future career with Ducati 02:15
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Doubt shadowing Redding's future career with Ducati

WSBK: Lowes still suffering from physical 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 11, 2021

WSBK: Lowes still suffering from physical "restrictions"

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Nurburgring DTM: Van der Linde storms to third pole of 2021 Nurburgring
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Van der Linde storms to third pole of 2021

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice Navarra
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Scott Redding More from
Scott Redding
BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
Video Inside
World Superbike

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future? Prime
MotoGP

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Sykes elated after scoring new BMW's first WSBK podiums Donington Park
World Superbike

Sykes elated after scoring new BMW's first WSBK podiums

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year Aragon
World Superbike

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year

Sykes: 'Unfair' to compare BMW development with Kawasaki
World Superbike

Sykes: 'Unfair' to compare BMW development with Kawasaki

Trending Today

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024
Video Inside
WEC WEC

GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic
Supercars Supercars

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic

Latest news

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.