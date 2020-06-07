Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
07 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year

shares
comments
Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year
By:
Co-author: Francesco Corghi
Jun 7, 2020, 9:58 AM

The Romeo Ferraris squad is targeting a return to the World Touring Car Cup in 2020 with the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR car, despite pulling out of the championship at the end of last year.

It was revealed in December that the Romeo Ferraris would not stay in WTCR for a third season in 2020, having come to the conclusion that it has reached the full development potential of the Giulietta.

The outfit instead decided to focus its efforts on the new ETCR series for which it is developing an electric version of the Giulia saloon model.

However, with the WTCR presenting a new cost-friendly calendar that features only European events, including the season finale at Romeo Ferraris’ home market in Italy, the squad has now taken a U-turn on its decision to quit the series.

“At the end of last season, we were about to sell the two Giuliettas that raced in WTCR 2019, but the sale didn't materialise and so the cars are at our disposal again,” Michela Cerruti, Operations Manager at Romeo Ferraris told Motorsport.com.

“So we sat around a table to look at each other's faces and said, ‘why not take advantage of them?’

"It's an idea that has been on our minds for a couple of weeks now. We've been looking at a number of issues and there are grounds to take the opportunity that the new WTCR calendar gives us, which as we know will only run in Europe. 

“Also the fact that for the first time an event of the series will take place in Italy, on the new track of Adria, has motivated us, thinking about all the fans who have always asked us when they could see in action the Giuliettas of the WTCR in Italy.”

"Today we must try to find the resources, which at the moment it is fair to say we do not have yet.“

Cerruti said that Romeo Ferraris has already started the driver selection process for its planned two-car assault in WTCR, but admitted that the team would have to consider drives who come with a budget due to the current financial climate.

"We will certainly not give the car to just anybody,” he said. “Apart from the financial aspect, we are interested in drivers who are capable of working professionally and who are also fast. 

“Our world is full of professionals who are accompanied by companies and sponsors who support them. We have made some surveys for the two seats available.”

Cerruti said that the return of Romeo Ferraris to WTCR would have no impact on the development of its ETCR car, with the two programmes running independent of each other.

"We always have the ETCR project in place, but they are two programmes running in parallel and one does not affect the other in terms of resources," he explained.

"I would like to make this very clear because I think it is important to distinguish the fields, the commitment in one programme does not diminish the commitment in others.

"Instead, the opportunity is precisely to create a link between the sectors, so to the drivers who believe in the WTCR project we will also offer a test and a program with Giulia ETCR, when it is ready".

Romeo Ferraris finished seventh in the teams standings' last year, with Ma Qinghua delivering its sole victory of the season in the third race at Slovakia.

Related video

Next article
Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return

Previous article

Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Teams Romeo Ferraris
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

What was behind F1's new exhaust limit

1h
2
WTCR

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year

1h
3
Supercars

Triple Eight improves emergency ventilator

4
NHRA

Top Fuel rear-end ratio rule -- opinion

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger surprises with first NASCAR oval win at Atlanta

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Latest news

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year
WTCR

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year

Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return
WTCR

Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return

WTCR reveals updated 2020 calendar, adds Adria finale
WTCR

WTCR reveals updated 2020 calendar, adds Adria finale

WTCR set for truncated Europe-only 2020 season
WTCR

WTCR set for truncated Europe-only 2020 season

WTCR promises new calendar soon as Portugal dropped
WTCR

WTCR promises new calendar soon as Portugal dropped

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.