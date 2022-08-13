Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale
BTCC / Snetterton Qualifying report

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

British Touring Car Championship points leader Colin Turkington grabbed pole position at Snetterton in a qualifying session dominated by BMW, narrowly beating his West Surrey Racing stablemate Jake Hill.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

Turkington trailed Hill's sister WSR-run BMW 330e M Sport after the first runs, and during the second half of the session improvements were few and far between as the track temperature approached 40C.

Out came the WSR trio of Hill, Turkington and Stephen Jelley – who were already running 1-2-3 – for their final runs with a few minutes remaining.

Hill set a purple first sector, before Turkington went quicker still, but both then failed to improve their personal bests in the second sector.

In the final portion of the lap, Hill got into a slide at Coram while passing a Team Hard Cupra and lost further time, while Turkington nailed another purple sector to eclipse Hill by 0.065s.

Four-time champion Turkington had led Jelley around on the first runs, when Jelley set his best effort, and the favour was returned later in the session.

“I surprised myself,” said Turkington, who as championship leader was allowed no hybrid use. “I wasn’t going into qualifying thinking I had a shot at pole.

“Our free practice pace was decent, but everyone else [Hill and Tom Ingram] was five or six tenths up the road, although granted I didn’t put fresh rubber on.

“I got a bit of a slipstream off Stephen which helped negate the loss of hybrid, but with the track temperature so high it’s just about getting in the window.

“You’ve got one lap to do it – you’re just crawling round the out-lap trying not to cook the rear tyres.”

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With the hot temperatures seeming to favour the rear-wheel-drive format, Ingram was the fastest of the front-driven contenders, taking fourth on the grid with his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Ingram, at the circuit where the Hyundai took its first win in 2021, was in the pole battle early on but had no answer in the end to the BMWs.

Ciceley Motorsport’s Adam Morgan made it four BMWs in the top five, while veteran Jason Plato, back at the scene of his first BTCC race win 25 years ago, put in the best qualifying performance of his farewell season in the series to claim sixth position in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

Plato just edged out Team Dynamics’ Dan Rowbottom for the honour of fastest Honda driver, with Dan Cammish taking eighth in his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

Tom Chilton continued his recent upward curve to go ninth in his Excelr8 Hyundai, with the top 10 completed by the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton was 11th in his Motorbase Ford. He was on a late push-lap when he spun off at Riches.

Double Croft winner Dan Lloyd also went off course at the Esses, but qualified his Excelr8 Hyundai 12th, while Gordon Shedden is 14th after a difficult day in his Dynamics Honda.

Title contender Josh Cook’s woes continue – he was 22nd, and over a second adrift of BTC team-mate Plato. Still, that’s four places ahead of Rory Butcher, although the Speedworks Toyota pilot did set a time good enough for 20th before that was deleted due to track limits.

shares
comments
BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale
Previous article

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale Knockhill
BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton takes first Ford win after close Hill fight Knockhill
BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton takes first Ford win after close Hill fight

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Colin Turkington More from
Colin Turkington
Turkington, Jelley stay with WSR BMW squad for 2022
BTCC

Turkington, Jelley stay with WSR BMW squad for 2022

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3 Croft
Video Inside
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime
BTCC

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

West Surrey Racing More from
West Surrey Racing
Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

WSR BMW unveils new-look livery for 2021 BTCC season
BTCC

WSR BMW unveils new-look livery for 2021 BTCC season

Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence
BTCC

Jelley reunites with WSR after 11-year absence

Latest news

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

British Touring Car Championship points leader Colin Turkington grabbed pole position at Snetterton in a qualifying session dominated by BMW, narrowly beating his West Surrey Racing stablemate Jake Hill.

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale

British Touring Car Championship rookie George Gamble took his maiden series victory in the reversed-grid finale to the Knockhill round.

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton takes first Ford win after close Hill fight
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton takes first Ford win after close Hill fight

Reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton finally claimed his first victory of the 2022 season at Knockhill after another thrilling battle with Jake Hill.

BTCC Knockhill: Hill wins Race 1 after thrilling Sutton fight
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Hill wins Race 1 after thrilling Sutton fight

Jake Hill took victory in the first race of the Knockhill round of the British Touring Car Championship after a scintillating battle with Ash Sutton.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.