Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring II / Breaking news

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

shares
comments
Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
By:

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica says he’s losing at least “90%” of his laptime on straights, as he continues to struggle for pace in his maiden season in the DTM.

Kubica has yet to score a point after the opening three rounds of the 2020 season in August, with his best results being a pair of 13th place finishes at the sprint layout of the Lausitzring.

The Polish driver said after the first of the Lausitz rounds that “something bigger” is holding back his performance, but couldn’t pinpoint where exactly his ART-run BMW M4 was lacking compared to the six factory BMW entries.

But following the conclusion of the third round, run on the grand prix layout of the Lausitzring, the 35-year-old says he now understands what is preventing him from showing his true potential in the category.

“One of the problems is how the car accelerates,” Kubica told Przeglad Sportowy. “90% or even all of my loss in qualifying has been incurred on straights. And it's not because I'm hitting the gas too late, but we lack acceleration.

“We have to tune the car differently [because of straightline deficit], but later in the races it does not do much either, because the car also lacks grip. When you have new tyres somehow you can mask this problem, but on long-distances - no. 

“The tyres wear out faster and the car slides even more. You can see it from the outside as well, these are not just my feelings. That is why it is difficult to call this weekend progress.”

"If we were to set up my car like the other BMWs, it wouldn't help. And if the others would go with my set-up, then they would not get very far. That indicates that something is not working as it should.”

"Hopefully there is no longer any doubt that something is wrong."

Read Also:

Kubica qualified a season-best 11th on Sunday at the Lausitzring and ran inside the points early on, but eventually slipped to last place, finishing nearly half a minute down on race winner and factory BMW driver  Lucas Auer.

“The start was pretty good, and in the first lap I was even ninth at one point. I came out of a corner significantly better than [Fabio] Scherer, who was outside and almost never made the corner," he said.

“I was half a car's length ahead of him but he had already passed me halfway through the straight. "

“The only comforting thing is that almost all or all of the loss was on the straights, and the driver has little say in that."

Related video

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Previous article

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring II
Drivers Robert Kubica
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener
JAPANESE F3 JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

Red Bull still believes high-rake concept is right for its car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull still believes high-rake concept is right for its car

Hamilton: 2020 situation a "real test" mentally
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: 2020 situation a "real test" mentally

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain

Latest news

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win

Trending

1
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

2
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

3
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

4
JAPANESE F3

Super Formula Lights attracts 12-car entry for opener

5
Formula 1

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

Latest news

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
DTM

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher
DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
DTM

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win
DTM

Glock gave Auer "free pass" to secure BMW DTM win

Lausitzring DTM: Auer leads BMW 1-2 in wild Race 2
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Auer leads BMW 1-2 in wild Race 2

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.