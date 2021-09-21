Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Next / Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form
Formula 1 News

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Alex Albon says Williams being "on the up" was one of the key reasons why he chose the Grove team over Alfa Romeo for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

Albon emerged as one of the candidates to replace George Russell after he secured a move to Mercedes, and the Anglo-Thai driver quickly landed the Williams drive to partner Nicholas Latifi next season.

Albon was also linked to a drive with Alfa Romeo before securing the Williams seat, but reckons the British squad's recent progress made it a better option.

Williams endured its worst season in Formula 1 in 2019, showing some progress in 2020 despite finishing in last place again.

In 2021, Williams has scored points three times and is currently eighth in the standings.

"Firstly, I would say that they're both great teams," Albon said. "Looking at Williams, I would say that the first thing is, they look like they're on the up.

"They've obviously got the investment coming in, but also I had the chance to visit the team and they all seemed very positive, optimistic. They were very keen to talk to me and get involved and to make things happen.

"It seemed like a great choice to get back onto the grid."

Alex Albon, AF Corse

Alex Albon, AF Corse

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Although Albon did not appear as a candidate for a Williams drive until the last few weeks, things moved quickly for the Red Bull reserve and he believes the media was the main driving force behind his F1 comeback.

"I honestly think that you guys drive the push more than anyone else," he said. "On my side, things were still obviously talking. But let's say, there were other names being mentioned.

"At the same time, I was still making sure there were options out there. Of course, things moved quickly though, and it was probably especially true, I mean, when the news that there was chances when George was moving to Mercedes and Valtteri moving to Alfa, things picked up pretty quickly.

"There were obviously earlier discussions being had with Jost [Capito] and with Williams, and yeah, it just came to be. Obviously I had a lot of help from Christian [Horner] and Dr Marko as well."

Read Also:

Although Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested Mercedes chief Toto Wolff tried to interfere with Williams' driver choice, Albon dismissed suggestions that concluding the deal was difficult.

"Not really. I don't want to go into detail about that too much, to be honest. I think obviously, it's inevitable that things are gonna happen. But, just great that you know everything worked out."

shares
comments
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Previous article

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Next article

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

1 h
2
Formula 1

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

3
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

4
MotoGP

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

22 h
5
MotoGP

How Bagnaia’s key strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

17 h
Latest news
Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form
Formula 1

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form

27m
Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

1 h
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime
Formula 1

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

1 h
Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt
Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

2 h
Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden
Video Inside
Misc

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost 00:57
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open 01:12
Formula 1
1 h

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open

Formula 1: Mclaren says we must not forget we got 01:00
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Mclaren says we must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

Virtual Onboard - Sochi Autodrom 01:49
Formula 1
Sep 19, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Sochi Autodrom

Formula 1: Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo seat 00:57
Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021

Formula 1: Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo seat

Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost
Video Inside
Formula 1

Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in F1 midfield without fastest car
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in F1 midfield without fastest car

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable
Formula 1

Masi says Silverstone, Monza F1 clash penalties not comparable

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat
Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams F1 seat

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

Williams More from
Williams
Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito
Formula 1

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal" Italian GP
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam capturing dash information "not ideal"

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Trending Today

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

How Bagnaia’s key strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP

How Bagnaia’s key strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

Stewart and Prost ‘demoted’ as Senna coffin carriers, claims new TV series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stewart and Prost ‘demoted’ as Senna coffin carriers, claims new TV series

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
1 h
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
21 h
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021

Latest news

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Tough F1 return critical for building title fight form

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 must design cars to race in rain, says Todt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.