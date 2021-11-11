Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / "Very unstable" weather could swing Red Bull-Mercedes F1 battle in Brazil Next / F1's end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso
Formula 1 News

Bottas admits he could've done better in Mexican GP start

By:

Valtteri Bottas has admitted that he could have done a better job in blocking Max Verstappen off the start in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix.

Bottas admits he could've done better in Mexican GP start

The Finn did not get away brilliantly from pole position in Mexico City last weekend, as Verstappen, who started right behind him, was able to drag up alongside him down a gap left on the outside of the track.

That opening was enough to allow Verstappen to outbrake Bottas and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton at the first corner, and snatch a lead he would hold on to until the end of the race.

Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff both expressed some annoyance at the way that Bottas had left a gap for Verstappen.

However, on the Monday after the race, Hamilton toned down his remarks by posting praise for the job that Bottas has done for the Mercedes team this year.

Speaking in Brazil on Thursday, Bottas said that, having watched replays on the run to the first corner, there were things he could have done differently, but he says there is no guarantee that it would have stopped Verstappen taking the lead.

"If I'm very honest to myself, it's easy to say afterwards probably I could have done things different," he explained.

"But in that moment, I thought I was making the right decisions. If I get to relive the moment, maybe there was a way to block Max, or prevent him going outside, and maybe he would have had the chance to go inside. I don't know.

"It's one of these things. But at the moment, I tried my best and that's all that I can do. And I've obviously watched the videos.

"If I would be in the same situation again, maybe I could do a better job. Maybe not."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While the Mexico race was a disappointment for Bottas, he thinks the pace he showed to snatch pole position does at least give him encouragement about what it possible in the final four races.

"It was a good Saturday in Mexico and I feel like if we got a pole in Mexico, I see no reason why we shouldn't be able to fight for that in these last few races," he said.

"So absolutely that should be the goal. But here you know, it's a bit of a different weekend format, and we also need to focus quite a bit for Sunday."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

"Very unstable" weather could swing Red Bull-Mercedes F1 battle in Brazil
Previous article

"Very unstable" weather could swing Red Bull-Mercedes F1 battle in Brazil
Next article

F1's end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso

F1's end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022
MotoGP

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022

Why Vettel visited former F1 driver Diniz's farm in Brazil Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Why Vettel visited former F1 driver Diniz's farm in Brazil

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Mexican GP Prime
Formula 1

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much
Formula 1

Bottas: Constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Latest news

Hamilton: Brazil battle vs Red Bull will be "as steep as it can be"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Brazil battle vs Red Bull will be "as steep as it can be"

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight

Why Vettel visited former F1 driver Diniz's farm in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Vettel visited former F1 driver Diniz's farm in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.