Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 approves 23-race 2021 calendar

shares
comments
Formula 1 approves 23-race 2021 calendar
By:

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved the 23-race calendar for the 2021 Formula 1 season, with Vietnam’s April date slot still remaining blank.

F1 unveiled its provisional calendar for next season last month, listing a record-breaking 23 races as it bids to return to a more regular schedule following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through 2020.

A new grand prix in Saudi Arabia was added to the calendar, with a night race in Jeddah listed as the penultimate race of the season, while a gap was left in April following the scrapping of the planned race in Vietnam. Following the latest meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Wednesday, the 23-race calendar was ratified and given official approval.

The new season will start in Australia on 21 March, and finish on 5 December with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Read Also:

The British Grand Prix will be a standalone event on 18 July, returning to its traditional date after an August slot in 2020.

The schedule features two triple-headers, compacting a run of six races into seven weeks following the summer break. The Dutch Grand Prix has moved from its originally-planned spring date in 2020 to an autumn slot in 2021 between races at Spa and Monza.

Russia, Singapore and Japan form the second triple-header on the calendar, while the USA and Mexico return to their traditional pairing.

Interlagos will remain on the F1 calendar next year, hosting a race – now known as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix – on 14 November after a new five-year contract was agreed.

The calendar was approved with the 25 April slot that was vacated by Vietnam still to be confirmed, but it is understood that one of the new tracks used this year would fill the gap.

Imola, Portimao and Mugello are understood to be possible options to mark the beginning of the European season, having all joined the calendar for 2020 in place of events cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spanish Grand Prix remains subject to a new contract being agreed, but it is understood this is likely to be finalised in the coming weeks.

F1 is hopeful of completing its intended calendar next year despite the fluid nature of the ongoing pandemic, and has not discussed possible back-up events with teams.

Initiatives such as the biosphere used for the season finale in Abu Dhabi have given F1 stakeholders confidence they will be able to race anywhere safely, in tandem with the rigorous testing and tracing system that is in use.

2021 Formula 1 calendar

21 March

 Australian GP

28 March

 Bahrain GP

11 April

 Chinese GP

25 April

 TBC

9 May

 Spanish GP*

23 May

 Monaco GP

6 June

 Azerbaijan GP

13 June

 Canadian GP

27 June

 French GP

4 July

 Austrian GP

18 July

 British GP

1 August

 Hungarian GP

29 August

 Belgian GP

5 September

 Dutch GP

12 September

 Italian GP

26 September

 Russian GP

3 October

 Singapore GP

10 October

 Japanese GP

24 October

 United States GP

31 October

 Mexico City GP

14 November

 Sao Paulo GP

28 November

 Saudi Arabia GP**

5 December

 Abu Dhabi GP

*Subject to promoter agreement
**Subject to Jeddah circuit homologation

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

