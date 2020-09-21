Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
20 days
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
31 days
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
39 days
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
52 days
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
73 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
By:

Lewis Hamilton should join Red Bull and help form a super team alongside Max Verstappen, reckons former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan.

While Hamilton is likely to extend his contract to remain at Mercedes beyond the end of this year, Jordan believes that a more enticing prospect for F1 would be him quitting the German car manufacturer and switching to Red Bull.

He thinks that would set up a fascinating battle between Hamilton and Verstappen – with him suggesting that the young Dutchman could come out on top.

Speaking to Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport, Jordan said: “I personally believe that Lewis should go to Red Bull and not to Ferrari.

“I’ll tell you that is perfect, because… the best young driver of all of Formula 1 at the moment is Max Verstappen. There is no question about it.

“His style, his speed, his intellect, his control on the track. Also his arrogance. And grand prix winners and grand prix champions need a level of arrogance. That is obvious. And he has that.

“Whether he got it from Jos or whatever, I have no real idea, but the facts are that he has an unbelievable talent. And what I believe is if he had a teammate like Lewis Hamilton, then I do believe he would be able to beat him.”

Jordan has no doubts that Hamilton is on a level with F1’s greatest ever drivers like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Alain Prost.

But he also believes that Verstappen has the capabilities to match what Hamilton is doing right now, if he is given the right car.

“I think Lewis at the end of this year will be better than everybody,” added Jordan. “I have to say that Lewis is on a level with Prost, Senna and Schumacher. And I think he is about to pass them, until Max gets himself sorted.

“Then once Max gets on a roll, he will be exactly the same. I don’t think Red Bull are far away. They are extremely close. And I think they haven’t really been that lucky this year.

“We saw the DNFs of Max and a few little issues, you know. [Alex] Albon finished third last race. I do believe that the engine, the Honda engine, has the equal or will be the equal very soon of the Mercedes.

“So as I said to Adrian, Adrian Newey: 'You have to make a better car, because if you perform like I know that Max can perform, then it is a world championship there for you to have with Red Bull'.”

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

