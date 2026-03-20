Jonathan Wheatley's Audi exit sparks strong reaction from Formula 1 fans
Formula 1 fans have reacted to the confirmation of Jonathan Wheatley’s immediate exit as team principal for personal reasons
Audi Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley walks in the paddock
Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)
Formula 1 fans have shared their verdict on Jonathan Wheatley's shock exit from his role as Audi team principal.
Audi confirmed on 20 March that Wheatley would leave his role with immediate effect due to "personal reasons" after joining the team in 2025.
"As it continues its journey towards the front of the grid, Audi Revolut F1 Team will implement significant changes to its senior management structure," the team stated.
"Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect. The team thanks Jonathan for his contribution to the project and wishes him the best for his future endeavours."
While reports emerged on 19 March, fans were still left surprised by the confirmation. "Damn, the rumours were true. AM really paid him a lifetime salary," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another wrote: "Could’ve been a beautiful story of him bringing Audi to the top in F1 from the very beginning, like Horner did with Red Bull. Alas."
"Oh s*** it’s real. Very bad news for Audi," someone else commented, and another said: "Oh man. Just when they were starting to look good."
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Lintao Zhang / LAT Images via Getty Images
Wheatley is understood to be taking the team principal role at Aston Martin, although the Silverstone outfit is yet to officially confirm this. At Audi, head of the Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto will assume team principal duties in the interim.
"Wow man, was really hoping he wouldn't leave, it felt like the perfect environment for him in his first leadership role. And Binotto taking over as Team Principal whilst still being in charge of other operations....sounds familiar..." another fan commented.
Someone else added: "Thought Wheatley was a bit more grounded than that. He's got the chance to build something from the ground with Audi and he's opted for getting sacked by Lawrence when AM in the next 3 years when they continue to be nowhere in F1."
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