Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car

shares
comments
Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car
By:
Feb 19, 2020, 2:19 PM

Esteban Ocon says he felt more grip than he has ever experienced in a Formula 1 car when he tested the new Renault RS20 in Barcelona on Wednesday morning.

The Frenchman, driving the car in anger for the first time on race tyres after a shakedown on Monday, believes that the 2020 generation of cars will break all lap records this year.

Ocon made the observations when comparing the Renault with the world championship-winning Mercedes W10, which he sampled throughout 2019 in the Brackley team's simulator, and drove at Paul Ricard in a Pirelli tyre test in September.

He also tried last year's Renault over two days in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

"There are always differences," he said when asked to compare the new car with the W10. "But to be honest, the amount of grip there is this year already, I think if you take it in account the fastest lap time, we're already faster than the fastest lap time of last year first day.

"So I think the cars are just evolving year-by-year. It's hard to compare, but the amount of grip I feel now I think I've never felt it before."

He added: "I don't know if it's the track, but I drove on Monday in the filming day. And yeah, it's impressive, those new cars, I have to say.

"I've never went that fast in some corners before, so it feels good. It's definitely exciting. Because that's just going to go faster and faster. So we're going to probably break all the records of laptimes I reckon this year."

Read Also:

 

Asked for his first take on the new car, he said: "It's a good base that we are having at the moment. Sometimes when you step in cars and you think ah, there is an issue that you're trying to solve for the whole winter, there isn't any kind of that at the moment.

"So it feels pretty healthy. But it's only the first morning. We have to wait and see how this evolves during the test."

Ocon stressed that it's important to push hard from the start of testing, despite the risk of mistakes potentially impacting the development programme on the run to the first race.

"You still you still have to push the car. We had a good chat with with Cyril [Abiteboul] and Alain [Prost] about this. It's important that you push the car to have good references to have yourself ready, but also to have proper data because, that's the way you're going to be able to improve the car.

"You can't have the compromise like that. You still have to push it like if there was more time, and hopefully there won't be mistakes.

"I tried to have the first feel. It's not true that I'm just not leaning on it yet. I'm driving, trying to get the rust off of me also. It's been some time since I properly drove a car, which means with somebody next to me, and having references, etcetera. I'm just trying to get back up to speed.

"And it's important to have decent lap times to be able to feel how the car reacts in the race condition or in the in the practice condition."

Next article
Russell says new Williams feels "much better" than 2019 car

Previous article

Russell says new Williams feels "much better" than 2019 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Formula 1

Bottas leads Perez as 2020 F1 testing begins

2h
3
Formula 1

Russell says new Williams feels "much better" than 2019 car

55m
4
Formula 1

Tech insight: A closer look at the Alfa Romeo C39

5
Formula 1

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

Latest videos

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time 02:45
Formula 1

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time

Racing Point RP20 Launch 03:01
Formula 1

Racing Point RP20 Launch

Williams FW43 2020 Launch 00:55
Formula 1

Williams FW43 2020 Launch

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01 02:24
Formula 1

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01

Latest news

Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car
F1

Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car

Russell says new Williams feels "much better" than 2019 car
F1

Russell says new Williams feels "much better" than 2019 car

Bottas leads Perez as 2020 F1 testing begins
F1

Bottas leads Perez as 2020 F1 testing begins

How Racing Point is gambling on a Mercedes clone
F1

How Racing Point is gambling on a Mercedes clone

Why Red Bull's juniors are in stylish limbo
F1

Why Red Bull's juniors are in stylish limbo

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.