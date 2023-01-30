Red Bull F1 car spotted on iconic Aussie road

Several clips of a V8-powered Red Bull RB7 cruising along the coastal road have surfaced on social media in the past day.

The Sea Cliff Bridge run is believed to be part of a promotional video shoot that will conclude at this weekend's Bathurst 12 Hour.

There has been speculation regarding filming of the RB7 in and around Aussie landmarks in recent weeks, including a rumour that Red Bull even considered running the car across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

While it's unclear if the car has been filmed elsewhere it has certainly been spotted on the Sea Cliff Bridge, which is part of the Grand Pacific Drive near Wollongong in NSW.

The car is set to lap the Mount Panorama circuit with Liam Lawson at the wheel this Saturday in between the two qualifying sessions for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

That demonstration run could see the unofficial Bathurst lap record fall for the first time since 2011, when Jenson Button lapped the famous track in 1m148.8s in a McLaren F1 car.