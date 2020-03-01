Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
270 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Breaking news

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

shares
comments
Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 2:50 PM

Daniel Ricciardo reckons he was close to extracting the maximum pace out of his new Renault Formula 1 car on the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Ricciardo closed out F1’s winter running with the third-fastest time of the day, with his lap of 1m16.276s being the fastest time in the morning session on the C5 compound tyre.

While the time was beaten by Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen in the afternoon, it was good enough to give Ricciardo the fourth-best lap of the winter testing programme.

Ricciardo acknowledged it was difficult to read too much into the testing classification given the teams’ varying run plans, but still felt his result was a boost to Renault.

“There’s the part where you’re reserved because it’s just testing and we had a C5,” Ricciardo said.

“We know that we’re not as quick as Mercedes now, so I don’t know what they were doing, but I don’t want to get that ahead of ourselves.

“I don’t necessarily get excited about the P1, but in saying that, if I put the C5 on and we were P6, for sure I would be disappointed.

“It is nice, at least we put in a good lap. We were able to use a good tyre relatively well. So there’s positives for sure.

“We’ve been doing this long enough to know that’s not necessarily what we’re going to qualify in Melbourne. But it’s still positive for us to see that we extracted a quick time.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo doubted he could have beaten Bottas’ overall winter benchmark of 1m15.732s, believing there was only a small amount of time he could have found to improve his lap.

“There’s always a tenth, but maybe at best for now, we’d be a 1m16.0s, 1m16.1s, but I don’t think there was three-tenths in it to get below the 16s,” Ricciardo said.

“I made a good step from the first C5 to the second, I think I found two or three-tenths. Maybe I could find another couple with another set. We did OK for what we have.”

Ricciardo noted a number of key improvements in the new Renault RS20 compared to last year’s car, and hailed the car’s improved reliability after a relatively trouble-free pre-season. 

“I think we have improved the overall balance of our car. I feel the rear for now is better, and in medium-speed corners, we’re able to get off the corner a bit harder,” Ricciardo said.

“There are certainly improvements. So far, on reliability and stuff we’re strong. That was something I know Renault were really pushing on improving this year. So far so good.”

Next article
Mercedes drivers unsure DAS will be used in Australia

Previous article

Mercedes drivers unsure DAS will be used in Australia
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
11 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sun 1 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
FP2
Sun 1 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
FP3
Sun 1 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
QU
Sun 1 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
Race
Sun 1 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Gallery: F2's 18-inch tyre era begins in Bahrain

1h
2
World Superbike

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

3h
3
Formula 1

What testing told us about F1 2020’s formbook

4
Formula 1

Vergne 'very happy' to stay at Toro Rosso

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

15m

Latest videos

FIA reaches Ferrari 09:10
Formula 1

FIA reaches Ferrari "settlement" after 2019 F1 engine investigation

The final verdict on testing - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 3 | The Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

The final verdict on testing - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 3 | The Rundown

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown 09:51
Formula 1

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

Latest news

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault
F1

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

Mercedes drivers unsure DAS will be used in Australia
F1

Mercedes drivers unsure DAS will be used in Australia

Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential
F1

Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year
F1

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

What testing told us about F1 2020’s formbook
F1

What testing told us about F1 2020’s formbook

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.