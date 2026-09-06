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2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli remains unstoppable at the top

After winning on home soil in the Italian Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli has sailed clear at the top. Take a look at the drivers' and constructors' championship standings after the 13th round of the F1 season, at Monza

Basile Davoine
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell was 59 points behind Kimi Antonelli and intended to reduce the gap at Monza by taking advantage of his team-mate's engine penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The mission was a failure for the Briton, who leaves the 13th road of the Formula 1 season with a deficit of 66 points. The fault lay with an irresistible championship leader, who won despite starting from 19th on the grid.

The points outcome is ideal for the young Italian, who also pulls away from Lewis Hamilton, whose race was painful, just as it was for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc's crash.

It is a situation that costs the Scuderia dearly in the constructors' championship after yet another Mercedes' one-two, which allows the Brackley team to now pull away.

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A surprise polesitter on Saturday, Pierre Gasly ultimately scores the points for seventh place, but Isack Hadjar, despite missing a second consecutive race, remains inside the top 10. Alpine, for its part, claws back a few points on Racing Bulls in the duel between the two teams for fifth place.

Drivers' Championship

Pos. Driver Points
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 267
2 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 201
3 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 191
4 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 171
5 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 155
6 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 127
7 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 116
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 71
9 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 51
10 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 41
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 29
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 21
13 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 10
15 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi 6
16 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6
17 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5
18 FranceE. OconHaas 3
19 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 3
20 JapanY. TsunodaRacing Bulls 1
21 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin 0
22 FinlandV. BottasCadillac 0
23 MexicoS. PérezCadillac 0

Constructors' Championship

Pos. Team Points
1 GermanyMercedes 468
2 ItalyFerrari 346
3 United KingdomMcLaren 287
4 AustriaRed Bull 204
5 ItalyRacing Bulls 75
6 FranceAlpine 62
7 United StatesHaas 21
8 GermanyAudi 16
9 United KingdomWilliams 11
10 United KingdomAston Martin 3
11 United StatesCadillac  

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