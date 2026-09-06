2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli remains unstoppable at the top

George Russell was 59 points behind Kimi Antonelli and intended to reduce the gap at Monza by taking advantage of his team-mate's engine penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The mission was a failure for the Briton, who leaves the 13th road of the Formula 1 season with a deficit of 66 points. The fault lay with an irresistible championship leader, who won despite starting from 19th on the grid.

The points outcome is ideal for the young Italian, who also pulls away from Lewis Hamilton, whose race was painful, just as it was for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc's crash.

It is a situation that costs the Scuderia dearly in the constructors' championship after yet another Mercedes' one-two, which allows the Brackley team to now pull away.

A surprise polesitter on Saturday, Pierre Gasly ultimately scores the points for seventh place, but Isack Hadjar, despite missing a second consecutive race, remains inside the top 10. Alpine, for its part, claws back a few points on Racing Bulls in the duel between the two teams for fifth place.

Drivers' Championship

Constructors' Championship