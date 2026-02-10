This is every 2026 Formula 1 car
Ahead of Formula 1’s first track action of 2026, teams have been gradually revealing their challengers
Aston Martin AMR26
Photo by: Aston Martin
It’s all change in Formula 1 this year, as the series rolls out radical new rules that will upend the chassis and engine regulations. Ahead of the season-opener in Australia, teams across the grid have now unveiled their 2026 challengers.
Red Bull was the first to reveal the cars that will compete for its titular outfit and sister team Racing Bulls, before the remaining nine teams showcased their 2026 Formula 1 cars.
Every team on the grid has now unveiled its colours for F1's new era, and this is how they all stack up.
Red Bull RB26
Red Bull Racing RB22
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Drivers: Max Verstappen & Isack Hadjar
Power Unit: Red Bull-Ford
Red Bull was one of the first teams to unveil its 2026 challenger, throwing the covers off the RB22 at an event in Detroit, Michigan. The car will be the first Red Bull racer to use an in-house developed powertrain, which has been created in conjunction with American automaker Ford.
Racing Bulls VCARB 03
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Davide Cavazza
Drivers: Liam Lawson & Arvid Lindblad
Power Unit: Red Bull-Ford DM01
The VCARB 03 was premiered at that same event in the US and makes use of the same Red Bull-Ford power unit, which has been named in honour of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. It made its on-track debut in a filming day in Italy, but rookie racer Arvid Lindblad had a few teething problems and went off track at Imola.
Haas VF-26
Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-26
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
Drivers: Esteban Ocon & Oliver Bearman
Power Unit: Ferrari
Now officially known as the TGR Haas F1 Team after agreeing a new title sponsorship deal with Toyota, the American team will race the VF-26 this year. The new car has been a long time coming, with Haas technical director Andrea De Zordo revealing that it has been in the works since 2024.
Audi R26
Audi F1 Team R26 livery
Photo by: Christopher Otto
Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg & Gabriel Bortoleto
Power Unit: Audi
After taking over the Sauber team, Audi unveiled its first F1 racer at an event in Berlin last week. The new car, which has a striking silver, black and red livery, will use Audi’s own power unit – the only car on the grid to do so.
Mercedes W17
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Drivers: George Russell & Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Power Unit: Mercedes
After losing its way in F1’s ground effect era, Mercedes will be hoping that the W17 can help it get back to the front. After shaking down its new car last week, innovative details have been spotted on the car, including an intriguing hole at the rear of its diffuser.
Ferrari SF-26
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-26
Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo
Drivers: Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc
Power Unit: Ferrari
Another team hoping to make the most of F1’s reset is Ferrari, which will race the SF-26 this year. With Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, the team needs a car that the pair can extract the most from in order to get back to winning ways.
Alpine A526
Alpine A526 livery
Photo by: Alpine
Drivers: Pierre Gasly & Franco Colapinto
Power Unit: Mercedes
Alpine ceased development of its 2025 challenger early to get a head start on the A526, which will be the first car in the team’s history to use a Mercedes engine. The team reports that it was already handed a “confidence boost” when it took to the Silverstone track with its new car last week.
Williams FW48
Williams FW48
Photo by: Williams
Drivers: Carlos Sainz & Alexander Albon
Power Unit: Mercedes
Williams unveiled the livery for its 2026 challenger after the Barcelona shakedown, having missed the test due to delays with the build of its FW48. The team unveiled renders showing its new livery, which features a mainly dark blue and black design like its predecessors. The new look adds light blue and white on its sidepods, accommodating the Barclays and Komatsu logos, with more white on the front and rear wings.
Cadillac
Cadillac F1 livery
Photo by: Cadillac Communications
Drivers: Valtteri Bottas & Sergio Perez
Power Unit: Ferrari
Cadillac unveiled its first ever Formula 1 livery in an advert during the 2026 Super Bowl. The Ferrari-powered car, which has not yet been named, will be driven by veteran racers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas in the team's debut F1 season.
McLaren MCL40
McLaren MCL40 livery
Photo by: McLaren
Drivers: Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri
Power Unit: Mercedes
After testing its MCL40 in a blacked-out look in Barcelona, reigning F1 champions McLaren finally unveiled the look of its 2026 car ahead of the Bahrain test. The new racer features a similar papaya orange look to previous generations, but is now built around F1's revolutionary 2026 rules.
Aston Martin AMR26
Aston Martin AMR26
Photo by: Aston Martin
Drivers: Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll
Power Unit: Honda
Aston Martin was the final team to unveil its 2026 Formula 1 livery, with it sporting a familiar British Racing Green look for the new era. The car is full of firsts for the team: the first Aston Martin to be designed under Adrian Newey, the first to sport a Honda power unit and the first to feature a satin paint finish.
