Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Binotto labels Vettel/Leclerc clash a "silly action"

shares
comments
Binotto labels Vettel/Leclerc clash a "silly action"
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 10:09 PM

Ferrari's Mattia Binotto has labelled the Brazilian Grand Prix clash between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc a "silly action" that will be dealt with at the Formula 1 team's headquarters.

Leclerc passed Vettel for fourth place at the first corner towards the end of the Brazilian GP and the two made contact on the run to Turn 4 moments later, when Vettel tried to re-pass on the outside.

Though Vettel moved over on his teammate and triggered the clash, neither driver was punished as the stewards determined nobody was wholly at fault.

Read Also:

Binotto said Ferrari's review would not be about establishing blame or whether to punish either driver.

"It's not a matter of fining [them] or who we blame," said Binotto. "I think that today they were free to fight. They knew that.

"The reason for that is we secured second place in the constructors' championship and they were battling for their own position in the driver's championship. [But] 'free to fight' doesn't mean to do silly actions, especially between two teammates, between the two Ferraris. For me, today was simply a silly action."

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the incident, Binotto said it would not be handled fully until they returned to the team's Maranello base next week.

"I have not reviewed it yet," said Binotto. "I don't want to do it today. I think that when doing seems in the heat you may have the wrong conclusions.

"I heard both drivers, but there will be time together with them to discuss again what happened today, and there will be time for the team to analyse all the video and the data. Whatever will be the judgment, the most important thing is that we are disappointed and sorry for the team.

"First, the two drivers should be sorry for the team. Because it was a very small crash with big consequence. But that is a silly thing that should not happen."

Read Also:

Four-time world champion Vettel and his new-for-2019 teammate Leclerc have had tense moments in their first season paired together this year, although this has related to Ferrari's use of team orders rather than any flashpoints involving contact.

Ferrari has switched between implementing orders on its drivers and allowing them to race one another, a tactic Binotto does not regret.

"When we try to managed the drivers this season we have been criticised by doing it," he said. "When you are free to fight we may be criticised because they are free to fight.

"There is always a reason for what we are deciding to do and today was right to let them race."

Next article
Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed

Previous article

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed

Next article

Brazilian GP: The best images from Sunday’s race

Brazilian GP: The best images from Sunday’s race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title

3
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.