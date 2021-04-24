Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Toto Wolff believes the Formula 1 field will become “totally disjointed” in 2022 when the technical regulations change and that the grid will lose its current performance convergence.

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

Following a majority freeze in the technical regulations for 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance gap between the leading teams and the rest of the grid has dropped this year.

Less than half a second covered the top eight drivers in qualifying for last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, including drivers from Mercedes, Red Bull, AlphaTauri, Ferrari and McLaren.

At the same race six months earlier, only Lewis Hamilton qualified within half a second of teammate Valtteri Bottas’ pole position time, with the top eight being covered by more than one second.

F1 is set to overhaul the technical regulations in 2022 after delaying the introduction of the new rules by one year, but many fear the current competitiveness of the field will be lost.

Mercedes team boss Wolff said it was “quite logical” to expect convergence when the rules were stabilised, cutting the advantage at the front of the pack.

But he was confident that the larger gaps would return next year when the regulations are changed.

“If you keep the rules, the field converges,” Wolff said. “For those in front, the gains get smaller and smaller, even with more effort.

“And at some point, the teams that are behind will also continue this steep form curve, and then there's the convergence.

“If you look at qualifying today, it's tip-top - the way I felt that was the direction we should go.

“I promise you that next year, we’ll have another situation where we'll have a totally disjointed field. Maybe not with Mercedes in front, but certainly back to square one.”

Read Also:

Mercedes is currently engaged in a close battle with Red Bull at the front of the field, the teams having scored one win apiece in the opening two races.

Wolff said that Mercedes still trailed Red Bull for outright pace at Imola, leaving the defending champion team with work to do to catch up.

“We are behind Red Bull at the moment, in all areas of the car,” Wolff said.

“We have to catch up first. I think the racing gods were kind to us in Bahrain, that we got the most out of the car [to win the race]. That was good in the race.

“If everything runs cleanly and everyone stays faultless [in qualifying], we are two-tenths behind Max [Verstappen] on the grid, and not in front.

“But in sport, everything always turns out differently, and Lewis really conjured up a super lap. That's why he was in front.

“We're stretching with everything we've got against what we think is a better Red Bull package.”

shares
comments

Related video

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

Previous article

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Toto Wolff
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
WEC

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener

13h
2
NASCAR Cup

Netflix to produce new documentary series on Bubba Wallace

3
MotoGP

Injured Martin to be replaced by Rabat at Jerez MotoGP

4
IndyCar

IndyCar could crack one-minute mark at St. Pete

12h
5
Formula 1

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

Latest news
Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

1h
How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

3h
Suzuka gets new three-year deal to host Japanese GP
Formula 1

Suzuka gets new three-year deal to host Japanese GP

8h
Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance
Formula 1

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance

14h
Vettel not beating himself up over Aston struggles
Formula 1

Vettel not beating himself up over Aston struggles

16h
Latest videos
F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024 00:33
Formula 1
3h

F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more 04:16
Formula 1
17h

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes 02:43
Formula 1
Apr 23, 2021

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken 00:41
Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution 14:35
Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Suzuka gets new three-year deal to host Japanese GP
Formula 1 / News

Suzuka gets new three-year deal to host Japanese GP

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits
Formula 1 / News

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Toto Wolff
Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more
Formula 1 / Special feature

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more

Berger says Mick Schumacher ‘reminds me of Michael’
Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Berger says Mick Schumacher ‘reminds me of Michael’

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap
Super Formula Super Formula / News

Hirakawa "doesn't understand" Honda's Suzuka Q3 leap

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

Latest news

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

Suzuka gets new three-year deal to host Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Suzuka gets new three-year deal to host Japanese GP

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Williams explains Latifi's step forward in performance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.