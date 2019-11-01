Top events
F3 / Breaking news

Floersch to make Macau return with HWA

shares
comments
Floersch to make Macau return with HWA
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 11:07 AM

Sophia Floersch will return to the Macau Grand Prix, the scene of her enormous crash last year, with the HWA team in 2019.

After hitting the back of Jehan Daruvala’s car at Lisboa in last year’s race, Floersch's Van Amersfoort Racing-prepared car was launched airborne and into a photographer’s bunker.

Floersch had to have a seven-hour operation and suffered a spinal fracture, but made a full recovery and finished seventh in the standings of the new Formula Regional European Championship this season.

The German driver has benefitted from a link-up with HWA over the past year and a half, and tested the team’s FIA Formula 3 car in the post-season test at Valencia earlier this week. 

“I’m delighted to be driving in Macau again,” said Floersch. “It was my first race there last year. Until my accident it was the most amazing event I had ever contested. 

“The track is incredible! It is so much fun to drive. After the accident, I knew I definitely wanted to return to racing and to return to Macau! 

“The fact that I achieved that this year already shows that you can make your dreams come true when you believe in yourself and work hard at them.”

Speaking to Motorsport.com after the Valencia test, the 18-year-old said no second thoughts had entered her mind about Macau.

“For me it was always clear that I wanted to go back, because the event is mega, the race track is incredible, especially with the new car, it’s ultra nice to be driving through the streets of Macau again, so there was never really any caution [on the decision to race there again]," said Floersch.

“Family and friends, everyone is supporting me let’s say.”

Floersch’s crash last year triggered an investigation into the circuit, and that combined with the arrival of the new, faster FIA F3 car means a number of safety changes have been made to the track, to also allow it to obtain a grade two circuit homologation from the FIA. 

After Floersch’s first experience of the FIA F3 car at Valencia, said she is likely to make the step up and compete in the full championship next year.

“The car is so cool,” she added. “Next year is going to be even higher [level], and I’m really happy it will be with HWA – nothing is signed yet so I can’t say 100 percent – but it seems like I’m going to do it [FIA Formula 3] with HWA next year so that’s of course pretty cool."

“Everything is looking pretty good. There’s still a little gap to fill let’s say.”

HWA will make its Macau debut at the end of its first season in single-seaters, taking fifth in the F3 teams' standings while Jake Hughes scored seventh in the drivers' championship. 

Hughes will compete alongside Floersch and Keyvan Andres at Macau.

 

Also returning for the 2019 edition will be Enaam Ahmed, who has spent the 2019 campaign racing in Japanese Formula 3.

Ahmed will join Alessio Deledda and Leonardo Pulcini in Campos' line-up.

A full provisional entry list, released by the FIA on Friday, has also confirmed Arjun Maini at Jenzer, Alessio Lorandi at Trident and Richard Verschoor at MP Motorsport.

Macau GP entry list:

Team

Drivers

Hitech

Estonia Juri Vips

Japan Yuki Tsunoda

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

Jenzer

Germany Andrea Estner

Macau Charles Leong

India Arjun Maini

Prema

Denmark Frederik Vesti

New Zealand Marcus Armstrong

Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman

ART

Denmark Christian Lundgaard

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez

Austria Ferdinand Habsburg

Carlin

United Kingdom Dan Ticktum

Brazil Felipe Drugovich

United States Logan Sargeant

Campos

Italy Alessio Deledda

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

Italy Leonardo Pulcini

HWA

Germany Keyvan Andres

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Germany Sophia Floersch

Charouz

United Kingdom Callum Ilott

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Trident

United Kingdom Oli Caldwell

Germany David Beckmann

Italy Alessio Lorandi

MP

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Austria Lukas Dunner

Netherlands Richard Verschoor

Load comments

F3 Next session

Macau GP

Macau GP

13 Nov - 17 Nov

