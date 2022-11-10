Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-13 November weekend?

And the weekend's excitement will not be limited to the WEC, as four more Australia-based series will be available for Motorsport.tv followers to watch live and for free. So stay tuned!

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 11-13 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

WEC - 8 Hours of Bahrain

The title battle is in full swing in the FIA World Endurance Championship as the curtain falls on the 2022 season. Premium users can enjoy Friday's qualifying as well as Saturday's 8 Hours of Bahrain live. Peugeot, Toyota, Alpine, Ferrari, Porsche and Corvette headline the entry list of Hypercars and GTE Pro/Am classes.

Qualifying : (11 November) - 14:40 CET - 13:40 BST - 08:40 EST

: (11 November) - 14:40 CET - 13:40 BST - 08:40 EST Race: (12 November) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

*Not available in North America, South America, New Zealand, Germany and Japan.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Fotoğraf: JEP / Motorsport Images

GT World Challenge Australia - Bathurst

With Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and many more brands battling it out, the GT World Challenge Australia will take place this weekend at the legendary Bathurst circuit and the race will be on Motorsport.tv as always.

Endurance Race: (13 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 13:30 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

TCR Australia - Bathurst

Every lap of the Sandown race was fiercely contested and it wasn't until the last moment that it became clear who would win the races. Bathurst is next and as the season comes to an end, it is still impossible to say who is the favourite.

Race 1 : (12 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST

: (12 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST Race 2 : (12 November) - 23:15 CET - 22:15 BST - 17:15 EST

: (12 November) - 23:15 CET - 22:15 BST - 17:15 EST Race 3: (13 November) - 05:40 CET - 04:40 BST - 23:40 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Australian Touring Car Masters - Bathurst

Touring Car Masters is more than just a race! Seeing legendary cars pushed to their limits is an important reason to watch this series. In the last race at Sandown, only 0.020 seconds separated the top two drivers at the finish line.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Australian Trans Am - Bathurst

If you enjoy watching cars like the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang race on legendary tracks, this series is for you.

Race 1 : (12 November) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST

: (12 November) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST Race 2 : (12 November) - 05:10 CET - 04:10 BST - 23:10 EST

: (12 November) - 05:10 CET - 04:10 BST - 23:10 EST Race 3: (13 November) - 04:35 CET - 03:15 BST - 22:15 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.