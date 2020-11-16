Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Paul Ricard / Race report

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown

shares
comments
Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown
By:

Ferrari’s Alessandro Pier Guidi won the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup title after super-subs Come Ledogar and Tom Blomqvist helped him claim victory in the Paul Ricard 1000km.

The AF Corse car, in which Ledogar and Blomqvist stood in for absent Ferrari FIA World Endurance Championship racers James Calado and Nicklas Nielsen, started second on the grid but only showed its hand in the final 90 minutes of the six-hour contest.

A daring strategic call at the final round of pit-stops helped the trio leapfrog long-time leaders, the GPX Racing Porsche crew of Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell and Patrick Pilet.

That gave Pier Guidi the title at the expense of ASP Mercedes man Timur Boguslavskiy, who endured a difficult race after suffering a broken splitter in the third hour.

After charging from eighth on the grid into the lead in the opening hours, the GPX Racing Porsche of Campbell led at half-distance, but heavy clouds had been hovering over the circuit since the morning with the predicted rain shower arriving in the fourth hour.

Pilet, having taken over from Campbell, kept the GPX Porsche firmly in control as the rain fell, gapping the second-place FFF Racing Lamborghini of Marco Mapelli to the tune of 15 seconds.

But in the final two hours, the #51 Ferrari clawed its way back into contention, Pier Guidi emerging from the fourth round of stops ahead of Mapelli’s teammate Dennis Lind.

Come the final stops, AF Corse played the strategic game by changing only the left-hand side tyres on Pier Guidi’s car versus fresh rubber all-round for Jaminet in the GPX Porsche, which was enough to hand the Ferrari the lead.

As night fell, Pier Guidi brought the Ferrari home to victory by 1.690s over Jaminet, while Andrea Caldarelli sealed third in the FFF Lambo he shared with Lind and Marco Mapelli.

Boguslavksiy and his teammate in the ASP Mercedes, Raffaele Marciello, only finished 18th after their splitter issue, but the Russian could take solace in winning the overall GT World Challenge Europe title, helped by his showings in the Sprint Cup races.

Fourth place for WRT Audi pair Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts, joined for this race by Christopher Mies, was not enough to overhaul Boguslavskiy.

The WRT car was delayed early on when Mies was tagged by Mapelli's Lambo at the first corner, sending the latter into the 360-degree pirouette, dropping him down to 18th place.

Mies’ comeback drive through the field before the end of the third hour was sensational, with the German carving his way back up to second following the second round of pit-stops.

His recovery was in stark contrast to Mattia Drudi’s Attempto Racing Audi, which received a drive-through penalty due to a jump-start from teammate Kim-Luis Schramm.

Until then, Schramm had been one of the stars of the race, along with early leader Giacomo Altoe in the Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini.

However, the Emil Frey car of Altoe, Albert Costa and Mikkel Mac couldn't maintain its early pace and ended up eighth, one place behind the SMP Racing Ferrari of Toni Vilander, Sergey Sirotkin and Antonio Fuoco that had started on pole in the hands of Blomqvist.

Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Event Paul Ricard
Drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi
Teams AF Corse
Author Stephen Brunsdon

Trending Today

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design

Two Supercars documentaries in the works for 2020
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Two Supercars documentaries in the works for 2020

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

Coulthard announces DJR split
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard announces DJR split

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo admits Aprilia test ride an option for 2021

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir rubbishes claims his MotoGP crown devalued by Marquez absence

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

Latest news

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

Trending

1
Moto2

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead

20h
2
WEC

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design

3
Supercars

Two Supercars documentaries in the works for 2020

4
Supercars

Davison reacts to first DJR Mustang laps

4h
5
Supercars

Coulthard announces DJR split

Latest news

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown
WCEE

Ferrari's Pier Guidi wins GT World Challenge Endurance crown

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win
WCEE

Porsche's Tandy "burst into tears" after sealing Spa win

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

Spa 24 Hours: Audi holds 1-2 at three-quarter distance
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours: Audi holds 1-2 at three-quarter distance

Latest videos

Circuit Paul Ricard 1000km - Race highlights 03:52
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
15h

Circuit Paul Ricard 1000km - Race highlights

24h Spa 2020: Race highlights 02:24
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 26, 2020

24h Spa 2020: Race highlights

24h Spa 2020: Intermediate results after 20 hours of racing 00:55
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 26, 2020

24h Spa 2020: Intermediate results after 20 hours of racing

24 Hours of Spa - Full race highlights 14:25
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 25, 2020

24 Hours of Spa - Full race highlights

24 Hours of Spa - 19 Hour highlights 11:56
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Oct 25, 2020

24 Hours of Spa - 19 Hour highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.