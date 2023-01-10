Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow

Last year marked the team’s first season with the all-new BMW M4 GT3, and although the Quartz Engine Oil-backed team missed the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona due to supply chain issues getting the new car, the team bounced back with a stellar first season with BMW. The pro-am pairing won on the streets of Long Beach and at Lime Rock Park, going on to clinch the Sprint Cup title. PMR even finished sixth in the overall points race, despite missing out on points in the Rolex 24.

This year, returning for the full calendar, the team is looking to repeat its success from 2018 and take a second full-season IMSA GTD title.

“We’ve had a lot of success in Year 1 with the BMW, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in Year 2,” said team owner, Paul Miller. “I know everyone on the team is really excited to have a chance to win Daytona again, like we did in 2020, especially after missing it last year.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a formidable program to the track this year and fighting all year long as we push for that GTD championship.”

Sellers and Snow will embark on their seventh IMSA GTD season together. As well as the 2018 GTD title, the 2020 Rolex 24 and the 2022 IMSA Sprint Cup, the pair also won the 2020 Michelin Endurance Cup.

“Bryan and Madison have been a critical part of this team for their entire tenure with Paul Miller Racing,” said PMR team manager, Mitchell Simmons. “They’re great drivers individually, even better drivers together, and truly the best of friends.

“It should come as no surprise that we’re keeping them on board for 2023; the results they’ve gotten together really speak for themselves.”

Said Sellers: “I’m beyond honored and excited to return to Paul Miller Racing for another season. This will be my eighth season with the team and my seventh driving with Madison, and over the years, we have been able to accomplish so many great things.

“Of all of them, though, the one I cherish the most is the relationships. I can’t wait to get back to work with one of my best friends in the world, Madison, and the rest of the amazing crew on this team. I'm hopeful we continue to grow and can produce some great results this year.”

Snow added: “I am super happy to be invited back to PMR for another year. This will be my seventh year with the team and, more specifically, the amazing people that make it a team. By now, everyone is much more family at PMR than co-workers, and that’s what makes us successful together.

“Bryan is someone I have always looked up to – not literally of course! – so being with him for another year is special. He is the longest relationship I have had in my life!”

Further announcements about the team’s endurance drivers will be made in the coming days.

Paul Miller Racing BMW's Sellers and Snow after winning GTD class in last year's IMSA race at GP of Long Beach. Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images