Previous / Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac Next / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
IMSA / Road Atlanta Practice report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice

Chip Ganassi Racing’s #02 Cadillac set the pace in the opening session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice

It was Earl Bamber who set fastest time in the Cadillac DPi-V.R, delivering a 69.583sec lap of the 2.54 mile course to lead the Daytona Prototype field by 0.332sec. Championship contender Tom Blomqvist was 0.332sec adrift in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05, who had a further two-tenth edge over the second Ganassi Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais.

Pipo Derani was 0.661sec behind in Action Express Racing’s full-time entry, and only 0.18 quicker than Kamui Kobayashi in the Ally-sponsored #48 AXR car, which the ex-F1 driver shares with Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson.

Filipe Albuquerque was sixth for Wayne Taylor Racing, ahead of Tristan Vautier in the JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac, but this pair ended the session an unrepresentative second adrift of Bamber’s time.

Louis Deletraz, sharing the Tower Motorsports #8 entry with LMP2 points leader John Farano, was fastest in class ahead of Sebastian Montoya’s DragonSpeed Racing entry, while Ryan Dalziel was third for Era Motorsport.

Scott Huffaker brought out a red flag when his PR1 Mathiasen car hit the wall.

In LMP3, Colin Braun led for CORE autosport ahead of Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports entry and Garett Grist’s Jr III machine.

Jack Hawksworth set fastest time of the two GT categories, his GTD Pro Lexus RC lapping in 1min19.384sec to shade Bryan Sellers’ effort in the GTD Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 by barely more than a tenth of a second.

Jaden Conwright continues to impress, slipping the NTE/SSR Lamborghini into third fastest of the GTs, second fastest of the GTD pro-am.

Russell Ward, who has won the class at the last two rounds with Philip Ellis, maintained his momentum, to go third fastest ahead of the other Lexus of Aaron Telitz and the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Jan Heylen.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
DPi Cadillac DPi 42 1'09.583
2 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Helio Castroneves
DPi Acura DPi 39 1'09.915 0.332
3 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 43 1'10.119 0.536
4 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Mike Conway
DPi Cadillac DPi 39 1'10.244 0.661
5 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jimmie Johnson
DPi Cadillac DPi 53 1'10.424 0.841
6 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
DPi Acura DPi 46 1'10.615 1.032
7 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 49 1'10.786 1.203
8 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Portugal Rui Andrade
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 50 1'11.320 1.737
9 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Colombia Sebastian Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 53 1'11.508 1.925
10 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 53 1'11.593 2.010
11 United States Steven Thomas
United States Josh Pierson
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 54 1'11.755 2.172
12 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 51 1'13.240 3.657
13 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'13.573 3.990
14 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 43 1'15.676 6.093
15 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 44 1'15.691 6.108
16 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
Nolan Siegel
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 42 1'16.709 7.126
17 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
LMP3 Duqueine D08 49 1'16.730 7.147
18 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Josh Burdon
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 49 1'16.760 7.177
19 Daniel Goldburg
Australia Cameron Shields
Tyler Maxson
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 44 1'16.959 7.376
20 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Pino
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 19 1'17.234 7.651
21 Canada Anthony Mantella
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Josh Sarchet
LMP3 Duqueine D08 47 1'19.048 9.465
22 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'19.384 9.801
23 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
Sweden Erik Johansson
GTD BMW M4 GT3 43 1'19.500 9.917
24 United States Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
United States Don Yount
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 35 1'19.590 10.007
25 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Marvin Dienst
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 50 1'19.711 10.128
26 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 26 1'19.723 10.140
27 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 47 1'19.776 10.193
28 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 38 1'19.810 10.227
29 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
GTD BMW M4 GT3 41 1'19.837 10.254
30 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
United Kingdom James Calado
GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 45 1'19.907 10.324
31 United States Brendan Iribe
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 51 1'19.962 10.379
32 France Simon Mann
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 49 1'19.987 10.404
33 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 43 1'20.118 10.535
34 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 36 1'20.147 10.564
35 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 49 1'20.157 10.574
36 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 49 1'20.252 10.669
37 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 43 1'20.427 10.844
38 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Canada Mikael Grenier
Maximillian Goetz
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 46 1'20.578 10.995
39 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 45 1'20.783 11.200
40 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Ulysse De
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 50 1'20.910 11.327
41 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Germany Dirk Muller
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 36 1'21.173 11.590
42 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Nicholas Boulle
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 48 1'21.676 12.093
43 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2
Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
Previous article

Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
Next article

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac Road Atlanta
IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac

Ranked! Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022
IndyCar

Ranked! Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2022

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac

Sebastien Bourdais gapped the field by more than 0.3sec to end second practice for IMSA's finale, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, in the final event for the Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice
IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice

Chip Ganassi Racing's #02 Cadillac set the pace in the opening session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta ahead of Meyer Shank Racing's Acura.

Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
IMSA

Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac

Kamui Kobayashi has clarified this weekend's Petit Le Mans will mark his final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship outing at the wheel of a Cadillac.

Le Mans class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin
IMSA

Le Mans class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Maxime Martin will leave Aston Martin at the end of the year.

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW's factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America's top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
