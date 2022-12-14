Tickets Subscribe
Previous / VS Lexus reveal unchanged line-up for GTD entry in 2023 Next / Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design, why car makes "weird noise"
IMSA News

Wright announces 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up

Wright Motorsports, defending GTD-class winners at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, has revealed its four-strong driver roster for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Wright announces 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up

Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen and Zacharie Robichon will drive the 1st Phorm-backed #16 Porsche 911 GT3R at all four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA season – Rolex 24, 12 Hours of Sebring, 6 Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans – while for the Rolex 24 the trio will be joined by Wright veteran Denis Olsen. Driver announcements for the seven IMSA ‘sprint’ races will follow at a later date.

Olsen last raced with Wright Motorsports in 2019, where he earned four podium finishes in what is now the GT World Challenge America championship. He also participated in the team’s Indianapolis 8 Hour effort that season, racing alongside Dirk Werner and Matt Campbell.

“I know the team very well from a few years ago, and they have developed a lot since then and are definitely one of the top teams,” said the Norwegian racer who effectively replaces Richard Lietz in Wright’s Rolex 24 roster. “I think we’ve got a strong line up in GTD with Ryan, Jan and Zach. 

“There is a new factor for everyone in the team which is the latest generation Porsche 911 GT3 R - but I have great trust in Porsche’s development of the car, and we have a strong package.”

Said Hardwick: “I am excited to be returning with Wright Motorsports and Porsche in the brand-new type 992 GT3 R! This team has become like family to me, and I truly enjoy competing alongside them. We also have our winning driver lineup back together again, with both Jan Heylen and Zach Robichon joining me in the #16 car for the IMSA Endurance Championship. I’m really looking forward to returning to Daytona next month, with the goal of defending our Rolex 24 victory from last season.

Heylen said he and the team was playing the long game, looking at the Michelin Endurance Cup as a whole, stating: “The goal is obviously to try and win the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, and I know we’ll have all the tools to be in contention for the title. Consistency is key and Ryan and Wright Motorsports made sure we have exactly that.”

“We had a little bit of everything last year but obviously our highlight was the victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Robichon. “This year we’re looking forward to rolling out with the all-new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R and we hope we can continue our success. We have our work cut out for us, but I am looking forward to supporting the guys once again in our push to win the Michelin Endurance Cup.”

Latest news

Masi joins Karting Australia Board
Kart Kart

Masi joins Karting Australia Board

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as a Karting Australia board member.

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image
Super Formula Super Formula

The Honda driver aiming to shed "quiet and shy" image

Honda driver Hiroki Otsu says he wants to overturn perceptions that he is "quiet and shy" next season after losing his drive in Super Formula for 2023.

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return

Walkinshaw Andretti United has formally announced it will return to Super2 next year with a two-car programme.

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour

An all-Bronze GT3 class has been added to class structure of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
