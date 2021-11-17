Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
IndyCar News

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out

By:

The U.S. Air Force has ended its backing for the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, leaving the team owner seeking new funding for the entry he’ll share with an as-yet-unnamed road/street course driver.

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out

The Air Force first hooked up with Ed Carpenter in 2020 when he hired Conor Daly as his road/street course plus Indy 500 driver. Daly had run with Air Force backing for Dale Coyne Racing at the 2018 Indianapolis 500, and for Andretti Autosport at Indy and the finale at Laguna Seca in 2019.

For the past two seasons the Air Force has backed Daly – and Carpenter in the non-Indy ovals.

However, being a national military service branch, the Air Force’s spend is examined every year by the government’s review committee, and this year the decision was made to cut the service’s spend on advertising, and one of the victims was the agreement with ECR.

Consequently, the team is seeking alternative funding for the #20 car.

Carpenter told Motorsport.com: “To be honest, it doesn’t completely alter our work in this off-season, in that we’re always seeking partners anyway. It just makes things harder.

“It was definitely difficult that the Air Force was a yearly renewal situation, and obviously the timing of it, in November, was less-than-ideal. But even though on this occasion it didn’t go our way, there’s still a good relationship there, and it didn’t end for a team reason. It was more circumstantial; that’s the way of the world.

“I think it was a strong program, it was a good in a lot of ways. The problem is that there aren’t always perfect metrics to judge the success of these things; it’s hard to get a definitive number regarding how well our program drove recruitment to the Air Force.

“It would have gone a long way to have the Air Force as an anchor for that #20 car program again. But that’s how it is, it means we’re facing a headwind now, but we’re battling on to find more partners.”

Read Also:

Carpenter appeared to imply that Ryan Hunter-Reay, 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner, remains favorite for the drive in 2022, and the 40-year-old tested for ECR at Barber Motorsports Park last month. However, Carpenter also suggested there remain other options, including incumbent Conor Daly, but no longer including 2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew.

“Oliver is off the table now, from my understanding, but honestly I’m working every angle and scenario right now to know and evaluate every option that’s out there,” said Carpenter. “There’s guys you mentioned and others you didn’t.

"I like Ryan, and Conor and I still have a really good relationship, too. We worked out together this morning like we have been, but he’s focusing on his things, and we’re focusing on ours, trying to figure out what’s best for ECR. Conor understands better than anyone else our current situation, just from being part of the team for two years.”

Rinus VeeKay has already been confirmed for a third season in the squad’s other car, the #21, and Carpenter confirmed today that reducing the #20 to an oval-only program for himself is “not part of the plan.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, Barber Motorsports Park, October 2021.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, Barber Motorsports Park, October 2021.

Photo by: IndyCar Series

shares
comments

Related video

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Previous article

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Jarvis signs for full IMSA season with Meyer Shank Acura
Video Inside
IMSA

Jarvis signs for full IMSA season with Meyer Shank Acura

Against all odds: How Mazda earned its perfect IMSA swansong Road Atlanta
IMSA

Against all odds: How Mazda earned its perfect IMSA swansong

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Ed Carpenter More from
Ed Carpenter
Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
Carpenter happy with Hunter-Reay but ride still not certain Barber October testing
IndyCar

Carpenter happy with Hunter-Reay but ride still not certain

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Latest news

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out
IndyCar IndyCar

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt “get the best people”

Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt signs Indy Lights champ Kirkwood full-time for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.