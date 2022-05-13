Ganassi signs Indy Lights driver Simpson in development deal

The 17-year-old, currently the youngest driver in the Indy Lights series, and a driver for Honda Performance Development’s Honda Academy, has signed a multi-year deal with the team that has been the most successful in the IndyCar Series for the last quarter-century.

The deal will see Ganassi accelerating Simpson’s development by providing driver mentorship, race strategy and engineering support for his #21 TJ Speed Motorsports Honda team.

“We are always interested in bringing in talented individuals who can contribute to the success of our team,” said Mike Hull, Ganassi’s managing director. “Kyffin has impressed us with his driving abilities, especially at such a young age, and we wanted to find a path toward bringing him into the Ganassi family."

Simpson, who began racing at nine years old in Barbados, scored seven wins on his way to championship victory in the Formula Regional Americas series, driving for TJ Motorsports. He also competed in Indy Pro 2000, scoring three podiums for Juncos Hollinger Motorsports.

This year he has driven Gradient Racing’s GTD-class Acura NSX in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Two races into the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series, Simpson lies seventh in the championship, having scored fifth place last time out at Barber Motorsports Park.

“This is a dream come true,” said Simpson. “I’m incredibly grateful for the support from Chip, Mike Hull and the whole CGR team.

“This is a huge opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it. My ambition has always been to race with a championship-winning IndyCar team, and I’m now taking a major step towards that goal.”

In the coming days, Simpson will meet with the Ganassi team at the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis for the fifth round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series. This event will also see the third and fourth races in the Lights season.