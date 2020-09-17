Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads red-flagged practice
Toyota took the top two positions in opening practice for this weekend's rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship.
Kazuki Nakajima ended up fastest over the course of the three-hour session, posting a 3m21.656s aboard the #8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID in the closing stages.
That eclipsed teammate Brendon Hartley's 3m21.951s, while the #7 car also improved in the final minutes with a 3m21.990s from Kamui Kobayashi.
The #7 Toyota didn't record a representative time for the first hour of the session because it only completed installation laps as part of the aerodynamic calibration process for the latest Le Mans body package on the car.
The best of the Rebellion Racing privateer LMP1 entries was just over a second down on the second of the Toyotas.
Gustavo Menezes posted a 3m23.155s in the #1 Rebellion-Gibson R-13, which compared with the 3m25.216s from Louis Deletraz in the team's second entry.
The ByKolles ENSO CLM-Gibson P1/01 brought up the rear of the P1 field on a 3m28.442s from Oliver Webb.
The times were slower than in first free practice for Le Mans last year. Kobayashi was fastest in the opening four-hour afternoon session on a 3m18.091s in 2019.
Danish High Class squad led the way in the LMP2 class courtesy of a 3m29.873s from Le Mans debutant Kenta Yamashita aboard its ORECA-Gibson 07.
The Toyota junior driver eclipsed a 3m29.918s from Giedo van der Garde in the TDS Racing-run Racing Team Nederland ORECA with 20 minutes remaining to make it two Michelin-tyred cars at the top of the order.
Third place went to the Goodyear-shod Jota Sport ORECA in which Antonio Felix da Costa set a 3m31.206s early in the session.
The French Duqueine team end up fourth with a 3m31.309s, while the Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing entry was fifth on 3m31.348s.
The two factory Aston Martins were on top in GTE Pro for the majority of the session.
Alex Lynn ended up fastest on a 3m53.930s, which was more than a second up on the 3m54.992s recorded by Nicki Thiim in the sister Vantage GTE.
James Calado was close behind on a 3m55.186s in his factory AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.
That was eight tenths quicker than the 3m55.999s from the second of the works Ferraris shared by Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Sam Bird.
The two privateer GTE Pro Ferraris run by Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa took fifth and sixth positions. The two factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s brought up the rear of the eight-car GTE Pro field.
GTE Am was led by the works-run Aston Martin Vantage GTE on a 3m55.484s from Ross Gunn. That put the car eight tenths up on the HubAuto Ferrari in second place.
The session was briefly red flagged during its middle hour when the #89 GTE Am Project 1 Porsche had to be recovered from Indianapolis.
Practice resumes 2:00pm local time before the first qualifying session at 5:15pm. The fastest six cars in each class (or all the P1s) will go through to 30-minute Hyperpole session.
First practice results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|8
| Sebastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'21.656
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|3'21.990
|0.334
|0.334
|3
|1
| Bruno Senna
Norman Nato
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|3'23.155
|1.499
|1.165
|4
|3
| Romain Dumas
Nathanaël Berthon
Louis Deletraz
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|3'25.216
|3.560
|2.061
|5
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Bruno Spengler
Oliver Webb
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|3'28.442
|6.786
|3.226
|6
|33
| Kenta Yamashita
Mark Patterson
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'29.873
|8.217
|1.431
|7
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'29.918
|8.262
|0.045
|8
|38
| Anthony Davidson
Antonio Felix da Costa
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.206
|9.550
|1.288
|9
|30
| Jonathan Hirschi
Konstantin Tereshchenko
Tristan Gommendy
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.309
|9.653
|0.103
|10
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.348
|9.692
|0.039
|11
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Jean-Eric Vergne
Mikkel Jensen
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|3'31.448
|9.792
|0.100
|12
|28
| Paul Lafargue
Paul Loup Chatin
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.751
|10.095
|0.303
|13
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'31.944
|10.288
|0.193
|14
|27
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Renger van der Zande
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.010
|10.354
|0.066
|15
|16
| Ryan Cullen
Oliver Jarvis
Nick Tandy
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|3'32.096
|10.440
|0.086
|16
|32
| William Owen
Alex Brundle
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.154
|10.498
|0.058
|17
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.188
|10.532
|0.034
|18
|21
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Timothe Buret
Luis Felipe Derani
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'32.524
|10.868
|0.336
|19
|31
| Nico Jamin
Julien Canal
Matthieu Vaxivière
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'33.166
|11.510
|0.642
|20
|36
| André Negrão
Pierre Ragues
Thomas Laurent
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|3'33.312
|11.656
|0.146
|21
|39
| James Allen
Vincent Capillaire
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'33.818
|12.162
|0.506
|22
|50
| Tatiana Calderón
Sophia Flörsch
Beitske Visser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.507
|13.851
|1.689
|23
|25
| John Falb
Simon Trummer
Matthew McMurry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'35.685
|14.029
|0.178
|24
|35
| Nobuya Yamanaka
Nicholas Foster
Roberto Merhi
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'36.012
|14.356
|0.327
|25
|24
| Garret Grist
Alex Kapadia
Anthony Wells
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'36.698
|15.042
|0.686
|26
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Rene Binder
Matevos Isaakyan
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'36.818
|15.162
|0.120
|27
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|3'36.948
|15.292
|0.130
|28
|11
| Adrien Tambay
Erik Maris
Christophe d'Ansembourg
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|3'37.149
|15.493
|0.201
|29
|17
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
John Kennard
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'38.589
|16.933
|1.440
|30
|97
| Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
Harry Tincknell
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'53.930
|32.274
|15.341
|31
|95
| Nicki Thiim
Marco Sørensen
Richard Westbrook
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|3'54.992
|33.336
|1.062
|32
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'55.186
|33.530
|0.194
|33
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Ross Gunn
Augusto Farfus
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.484
|33.828
|0.298
|34
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
Sam Bird
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'55.999
|34.343
|0.515
|35
|82
| Olivier Pla
Sebastien Bourdais
Jules Gounon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'56.273
|34.617
|0.274
|36
|72
| Han-Chen Chen
Tom Blomqvist
Marcos Gomes
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.350
|34.694
|0.077
|37
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeffrey Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|3'56.425
|34.769
|0.075
|38
|70
| Takeshi Kimura
Vincent Abril
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.609
|34.953
|0.184
|39
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|3'56.705
|35.049
|0.096
|40
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charlie Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.988
|35.332
|0.283
|41
|61
| Francesco Piovanetti
Oswaldo Negri Jr
Côme Ledogar
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.048
|35.392
|0.060
|42
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matthew Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.237
|35.581
|0.189
|43
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Andrew Watson
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.344
|35.688
|0.107
|44
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|3'57.412
|35.756
|0.068
|45
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.628
|35.972
|0.216
|46
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.847
|36.191
|0.219
|47
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Larry ten Voorde
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.150
|36.494
|0.303
|48
|88
| Thomas Preining
Dominique Bastien
Adrien de Leener
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.441
|36.785
|0.291
|49
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Sergio Pianezzola
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.569
|36.913
|0.128
|50
|85
| Manuela Gostner
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.793
|37.137
|0.224
|51
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.850
|37.194
|0.057
|52
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Aaron Scott
Matt Griffin
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.196
|37.540
|0.346
|53
|75
| Rino Mastronardi
Matteo Cressoni
Andrea Piccini
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.363
|37.707
|0.167
|54
|99
| Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
Lucas Légeret
Julien Piguet
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.369
|37.713
|0.006
|55
|66
| Richard Heistand
Max Root
Jan Magnussen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'59.487
|37.831
|0.118
|56
|78
| Horst Felbermayr Jr.
Michele Beretta
Max van Splunteren
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'01.031
|39.375
|1.544
|57
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'01.063
|39.407
|0.032
|58
|89
| Philippe Haezebrouck
Benoit Fretin
Bruno Fretin
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|4'04.458
|42.802
|3.395
|59
|52
| Christoph Ulrich
Steffen Gorig
Alexander West
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'06.371
|44.715
|1.913
