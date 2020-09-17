Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads red-flagged practice

Kazuki Nakajima ended up fastest over the course of the three-hour session, posting a 3m21.656s aboard the #8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID in the closing stages.

That eclipsed teammate Brendon Hartley's 3m21.951s, while the #7 car also improved in the final minutes with a 3m21.990s from Kamui Kobayashi.

The #7 Toyota didn't record a representative time for the first hour of the session because it only completed installation laps as part of the aerodynamic calibration process for the latest Le Mans body package on the car.

The best of the Rebellion Racing privateer LMP1 entries was just over a second down on the second of the Toyotas.

Gustavo Menezes posted a 3m23.155s in the #1 Rebellion-Gibson R-13, which compared with the 3m25.216s from Louis Deletraz in the team's second entry.

The ByKolles ENSO CLM-Gibson P1/01 brought up the rear of the P1 field on a 3m28.442s from Oliver Webb.

The times were slower than in first free practice for Le Mans last year. Kobayashi was fastest in the opening four-hour afternoon session on a 3m18.091s in 2019.

Danish High Class squad led the way in the LMP2 class courtesy of a 3m29.873s from Le Mans debutant Kenta Yamashita aboard its ORECA-Gibson 07.

The Toyota junior driver eclipsed a 3m29.918s from Giedo van der Garde in the TDS Racing-run Racing Team Nederland ORECA with 20 minutes remaining to make it two Michelin-tyred cars at the top of the order.

Third place went to the Goodyear-shod Jota Sport ORECA in which Antonio Felix da Costa set a 3m31.206s early in the session.

The French Duqueine team end up fourth with a 3m31.309s, while the Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing entry was fifth on 3m31.348s.

The two factory Aston Martins were on top in GTE Pro for the majority of the session.

Alex Lynn ended up fastest on a 3m53.930s, which was more than a second up on the 3m54.992s recorded by Nicki Thiim in the sister Vantage GTE.

James Calado was close behind on a 3m55.186s in his factory AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

That was eight tenths quicker than the 3m55.999s from the second of the works Ferraris shared by Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Sam Bird.

The two privateer GTE Pro Ferraris run by Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa took fifth and sixth positions. The two factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s brought up the rear of the eight-car GTE Pro field.

GTE Am was led by the works-run Aston Martin Vantage GTE on a 3m55.484s from Ross Gunn. That put the car eight tenths up on the HubAuto Ferrari in second place.

The session was briefly red flagged during its middle hour when the #89 GTE Am Project 1 Porsche had to be recovered from Indianapolis.

Practice resumes 2:00pm local time before the first qualifying session at 5:15pm. The fastest six cars in each class (or all the P1s) will go through to 30-minute Hyperpole session.

First practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap Interval 1 8 Sebastien Buemi

Kazuki Nakajima

Brendon Hartley Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'21.656 2 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Jose Maria Lopez Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'21.990 0.334 0.334 3 1 Bruno Senna

Norman Nato

Gustavo Menezes Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'23.155 1.499 1.165 4 3 Romain Dumas

Nathanaël Berthon

Louis Deletraz Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'25.216 3.560 2.061 5 4 Tom Dillmann

Bruno Spengler

Oliver Webb ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 3'28.442 6.786 3.226 6 33 Kenta Yamashita

Mark Patterson

Anders Fjordbach Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.873 8.217 1.431 7 29 Frits van Eerd

Giedo van der Garde

Nyck de Vries Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.918 8.262 0.045 8 38 Anthony Davidson

Antonio Felix da Costa

Roberto Gonzalez Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.206 9.550 1.288 9 30 Jonathan Hirschi

Konstantin Tereshchenko

Tristan Gommendy Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.309 9.653 0.103 10 37 Ho-Pin Tung

Gabriel Aubry

Will Stevens Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.348 9.692 0.039 11 26 Roman Rusinov

Jean-Eric Vergne

Mikkel Jensen Aurus 01 LMP2 3'31.448 9.792 0.100 12 28 Paul Lafargue

Paul Loup Chatin

Richard Bradley Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.751 10.095 0.303 13 22 Philip Hanson

Filipe Albuquerque

Paul di Resta Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.944 10.288 0.193 14 27 Henrik Hedman

Ben Hanley

Renger van der Zande Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.010 10.354 0.066 15 16 Ryan Cullen

Oliver Jarvis

Nick Tandy Aurus 01 LMP2 3'32.096 10.440 0.086 16 32 William Owen

Alex Brundle

Job Van Uitert Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.154 10.498 0.058 17 42 Nicolas Lapierre

Antonin Borga

Alexandre Coigny Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.188 10.532 0.034 18 21 Juan Pablo Montoya

Timothe Buret

Luis Felipe Derani Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.524 10.868 0.336 19 31 Nico Jamin

Julien Canal

Matthieu Vaxivière Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.166 11.510 0.642 20 36 André Negrão

Pierre Ragues

Thomas Laurent Alpine A470 LMP2 3'33.312 11.656 0.146 21 39 James Allen

Vincent Capillaire

Charles Milesi Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.818 12.162 0.506 22 50 Tatiana Calderón

Sophia Flörsch

Beitske Visser Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.507 13.851 1.689 23 25 John Falb

Simon Trummer

Matthew McMurry Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.685 14.029 0.178 24 35 Nobuya Yamanaka

Nicholas Foster

Roberto Merhi Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'36.012 14.356 0.327 25 24 Garret Grist

Alex Kapadia

Anthony Wells Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.698 15.042 0.686 26 34 Jakub Smiechowski

Rene Binder

Matevos Isaakyan Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'36.818 15.162 0.120 27 47 Roberto Lacorte

Andrea Belicchi

Giorgio Sernagiotto Dallara P217 LMP2 3'36.948 15.292 0.130 28 11 Adrien Tambay

Erik Maris

Christophe d'Ansembourg Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'37.149 15.493 0.201 29 17 Dwight Merriman

Kyle Tilley

John Kennard Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.589 16.933 1.440 30 97 Maxime Martin

Alex Lynn

Harry Tincknell Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'53.930 32.274 15.341 31 95 Nicki Thiim

Marco Sørensen

Richard Westbrook Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'54.992 33.336 1.062 32 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'55.186 33.530 0.194 33 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Ross Gunn

Augusto Farfus Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.484 33.828 0.298 34 71 Davide Rigon

Miguel Molina

Sam Bird Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'55.999 34.343 0.515 35 82 Olivier Pla

Sebastien Bourdais

Jules Gounon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'56.273 34.617 0.274 36 72 Han-Chen Chen

Tom Blomqvist

Marcos Gomes Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.350 34.694 0.077 37 63 Cooper MacNeil

Toni Vilander

Jeffrey Segal Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'56.425 34.769 0.075 38 70 Takeshi Kimura

Vincent Abril

Kei Cozzolino Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.609 34.953 0.184 39 92 Michael Christensen

Kevin Estre

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'56.705 35.049 0.096 40 90 Salih Yoluc

Charlie Eastwood

Jonathan Adam Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.988 35.332 0.283 41 61 Francesco Piovanetti

Oswaldo Negri Jr

Côme Ledogar Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.048 35.392 0.060 42 77 Christian Ried

Riccardo Pera

Matthew Campbell Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.237 35.581 0.189 43 86 Michael Wainwright

Ben Barker

Andrew Watson Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.344 35.688 0.107 44 91 Gianmaria Bruni

Richard Lietz

Frédéric Makowiecki Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'57.412 35.756 0.068 45 57 Ben Keating

Felipe Fraga

Jeroen Bleekemolen Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.628 35.972 0.216 46 54 Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

Giancarlo Fisichella Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.847 36.191 0.219 47 56 Egidio Perfetti

Larry ten Voorde

Matteo Cairoli Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'58.150 36.494 0.303 48 88 Thomas Preining

Dominique Bastien

Adrien de Leener Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'58.441 36.785 0.291 49 60 Claudio Schiavoni

Sergio Pianezzola

Paolo Ruberti Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.569 36.913 0.128 50 85 Manuela Gostner

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.793 37.137 0.224 51 83 François Perrodo

Emmanuel Collard

Nicklas Nielsen Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.850 37.194 0.057 52 55 Duncan Cameron

Aaron Scott

Matt Griffin Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.196 37.540 0.346 53 75 Rino Mastronardi

Matteo Cressoni

Andrea Piccini Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.363 37.707 0.167 54 99 Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak

Lucas Légeret

Julien Piguet Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'59.369 37.713 0.006 55 66 Richard Heistand

Max Root

Jan Magnussen Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.487 37.831 0.118 56 78 Horst Felbermayr Jr.

Michele Beretta

Max van Splunteren Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'01.031 39.375 1.544 57 62 Bonamy Grimes

Johnny Mowlem

Charles Hollings Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'01.063 39.407 0.032 58 89 Philippe Haezebrouck

Benoit Fretin

Bruno Fretin Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'04.458 42.802 3.395 59 52 Christoph Ulrich

Steffen Gorig

Alexander West Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'06.371 44.715 1.913





