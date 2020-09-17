Top events
Previous
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans / Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads red-flagged practice

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads red-flagged practice
By:

Toyota took the top two positions in opening practice for this weekend's rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship.

Kazuki Nakajima ended up fastest over the course of the three-hour session, posting a 3m21.656s aboard the #8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID in the closing stages. 

That eclipsed teammate Brendon Hartley's 3m21.951s, while  the #7 car also improved in the final minutes with a 3m21.990s from Kamui Kobayashi.

The #7 Toyota didn't record a representative time for the first hour of the session because it only completed installation laps as part of the aerodynamic calibration process for the latest Le Mans body package on the car.

The best of the Rebellion Racing privateer LMP1 entries was just over a second down on the second of the Toyotas.

Gustavo Menezes posted a 3m23.155s in the #1 Rebellion-Gibson R-13, which compared with the 3m25.216s from Louis Deletraz in the team's second entry. 

The ByKolles ENSO CLM-Gibson P1/01 brought up the rear of the P1 field on a 3m28.442s from Oliver Webb.

The times were slower than in first free practice for Le Mans last year. Kobayashi was fastest in the opening four-hour afternoon session on a 3m18.091s in 2019.

Danish High Class squad led the way in the LMP2 class courtesy of a 3m29.873s from Le Mans debutant Kenta Yamashita aboard its ORECA-Gibson 07.

The Toyota junior driver eclipsed a 3m29.918s from Giedo van der Garde in the TDS Racing-run Racing Team Nederland ORECA with 20 minutes remaining to make it two Michelin-tyred cars at the top of the order.

Third place went to the Goodyear-shod Jota Sport ORECA in which Antonio Felix da Costa set a 3m31.206s early in the session.

The French Duqueine team end up fourth with a 3m31.309s, while the Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing entry was fifth on 3m31.348s.

The two factory Aston Martins were on top in GTE Pro for the majority of the session.

Alex Lynn ended up fastest on a 3m53.930s, which was more than a second up on the 3m54.992s recorded by Nicki Thiim in the sister Vantage GTE. 

James Calado was close behind on a 3m55.186s in his factory AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

That was eight tenths quicker than the 3m55.999s from the second of the works Ferraris shared by Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Sam Bird.

The two privateer GTE Pro Ferraris run by Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa took fifth and sixth positions. The two factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s brought up the rear of the eight-car GTE Pro field.

GTE Am was led by the works-run Aston Martin Vantage GTE on a 3m55.484s from Ross Gunn. That put the car eight tenths up on the HubAuto Ferrari in second place.

The session was briefly red flagged during its middle hour when the #89 GTE Am Project 1 Porsche had to be recovered from Indianapolis.

Practice resumes 2:00pm local time before the first qualifying session at 5:15pm. The fastest six cars in each class (or all the P1s) will go through to 30-minute Hyperpole session.

First practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap Interval
1 8 SUI Sebastien Buemi
JPN Kazuki Nakajima
NZL Brendon Hartley		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'21.656    
2 7 GBR Mike Conway
JPN Kamui Kobayashi
ARG Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 3'21.990 0.334 0.334
3 1 BRA Bruno Senna
FRA Norman Nato
USA Gustavo Menezes		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'23.155 1.499 1.165
4 3 FRA Romain Dumas
FRA Nathanaël Berthon
SUI Louis Deletraz		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 3'25.216 3.560 2.061
5 4 FRA Tom Dillmann
CAN Bruno Spengler
GBR Oliver Webb		 ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 3'28.442 6.786 3.226
6 33 JPN Kenta Yamashita
USA Mark Patterson
DEN Anders Fjordbach		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.873 8.217 1.431
7 29 HOL Frits van Eerd
HOL Giedo van der Garde
HOL Nyck de Vries		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'29.918 8.262 0.045
8 38 GBR Anthony Davidson
POR Antonio Felix da Costa
MEX Roberto Gonzalez		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.206 9.550 1.288
9 30 SUI Jonathan Hirschi
RUS Konstantin Tereshchenko
FRA Tristan Gommendy		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.309 9.653 0.103
10 37 CHN Ho-Pin Tung
FRA Gabriel Aubry
GBR Will Stevens		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.348 9.692 0.039
11 26 RUS Roman Rusinov
FRA Jean-Eric Vergne
DEN Mikkel Jensen		 Aurus 01 LMP2 3'31.448 9.792 0.100
12 28 FRA Paul Lafargue
FRA Paul Loup Chatin
GBR Richard Bradley		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.751 10.095 0.303
13 22 GBR Philip Hanson
POR Filipe Albuquerque
GBR Paul di Resta		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.944 10.288 0.193
14 27 SWE Henrik Hedman
GBR Ben Hanley
HOL Renger van der Zande		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.010 10.354 0.066
15 16 IRL Ryan Cullen
GBR Oliver Jarvis
GBR Nick Tandy		 Aurus 01 LMP2 3'32.096 10.440 0.086
16 32 USA William Owen
GBR Alex Brundle
HOL Job Van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.154 10.498 0.058
17 42 FRA Nicolas Lapierre
CZE Antonin Borga
SUI Alexandre Coigny		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.188 10.532 0.034
18 21 COL Juan Pablo Montoya
FRA Timothe Buret
BRA Luis Felipe Derani		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.524 10.868 0.336
19 31 FRA Nico Jamin
FRA Julien Canal
FRA Matthieu Vaxivière		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.166 11.510 0.642
20 36 BRA André Negrão
FRA Pierre Ragues
FRA Thomas Laurent		 Alpine A470 LMP2 3'33.312 11.656 0.146
21 39 AUS James Allen
FRA Vincent Capillaire
FRA Charles Milesi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.818 12.162 0.506
22 50 COL Tatiana Calderón
GER Sophia Flörsch
HOL Beitske Visser		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.507 13.851 1.689
23 25 USA John Falb
SUI Simon Trummer
USA Matthew McMurry		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.685 14.029 0.178
24 35 JPN Nobuya Yamanaka
AUS Nicholas Foster
ESP Roberto Merhi		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'36.012 14.356 0.327
25 24 CAN Garret Grist
GBR Alex Kapadia
GBR Anthony Wells		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.698 15.042 0.686
26 34 POL Jakub Smiechowski
AUT Rene Binder
RUS Matevos Isaakyan		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'36.818 15.162 0.120
27 47 ITA Roberto Lacorte
ITA Andrea Belicchi
ITA Giorgio Sernagiotto		 Dallara P217 LMP2 3'36.948 15.292 0.130
28 11 FRA Adrien Tambay
FRA Erik Maris
BEL Christophe d'Ansembourg		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'37.149 15.493 0.201
29 17 USA Dwight Merriman
GBR Kyle Tilley
NZL John Kennard		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'38.589 16.933 1.440
30 97 BEL Maxime Martin
GBR Alex Lynn
GBR Harry Tincknell		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'53.930 32.274 15.341
31 95 DEN Nicki Thiim
DEN Marco Sørensen
GBR Richard Westbrook		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 3'54.992 33.336 1.062
32 51 ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi
GBR James Calado
BRA Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'55.186 33.530 0.194
33 98 CAN Paul Dalla Lana
GBR Ross Gunn
BRA Augusto Farfus		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.484 33.828 0.298
34 71 ITA Davide Rigon
ESP Miguel Molina
GBR Sam Bird		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'55.999 34.343 0.515
35 82 FRA Olivier Pla
FRA Sebastien Bourdais
FRA Jules Gounon		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'56.273 34.617 0.274
36 72 TPE Han-Chen Chen
GBR Tom Blomqvist
BRA Marcos Gomes		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.350 34.694 0.077
37 63 USA Cooper MacNeil
FIN Toni Vilander
USA Jeffrey Segal		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'56.425 34.769 0.075
38 70 JPN Takeshi Kimura
FRA Vincent Abril
JPN Kei Cozzolino		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.609 34.953 0.184
39 92 DEN Michael Christensen
FRA Kevin Estre
BEL Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'56.705 35.049 0.096
40 90 TUR Salih Yoluc
IRL Charlie Eastwood
GBR Jonathan Adam		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.988 35.332 0.283
41 61 USA Francesco Piovanetti
BRA Oswaldo Negri Jr
FRA Côme Ledogar		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.048 35.392 0.060
42 77 GER Christian Ried
ITA Riccardo Pera
AUS Matthew Campbell		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.237 35.581 0.189
43 86 GBR Michael Wainwright
GBR Ben Barker
GBR Andrew Watson		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.344 35.688 0.107
44 91 ITA Gianmaria Bruni
AUT Richard Lietz
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 3'57.412 35.756 0.068
45 57 USA Ben Keating
BRA Felipe Fraga
HOL Jeroen Bleekemolen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.628 35.972 0.216
46 54 SUI Thomas Flohr
ITA Francesco Castellacci
ITA Giancarlo Fisichella		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.847 36.191 0.219
47 56 NOR Egidio Perfetti
HOL Larry ten Voorde
ITA Matteo Cairoli		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'58.150 36.494 0.303
48 88 AUT Thomas Preining
USA Dominique Bastien
BEL Adrien de Leener		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'58.441 36.785 0.291
49 60 ITA Claudio Schiavoni
ITA Sergio Pianezzola
ITA Paolo Ruberti		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.569 36.913 0.128
50 85 ITA Manuela Gostner
SUI Rahel Frey
DEN Michelle Gatting		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.793 37.137 0.224
51 83 FRA François Perrodo
FRA Emmanuel Collard
DEN Nicklas Nielsen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.850 37.194 0.057
52 55 GBR Duncan Cameron
GBR Aaron Scott
ITA Matt Griffin		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.196 37.540 0.346
53 75 ITA Rino Mastronardi
ITA Matteo Cressoni
ITA Andrea Piccini		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.363 37.707 0.167
54 99 THA Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak
SUI Lucas Légeret
FRA Julien Piguet		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'59.369 37.713 0.006
55 66 USA Richard Heistand
USA Max Root
DEN Jan Magnussen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'59.487 37.831 0.118
56 78 AUT Horst Felbermayr Jr.
ITA Michele Beretta
HOL Max van Splunteren		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'01.031 39.375 1.544
57 62 GBR Bonamy Grimes
GBR Johnny Mowlem
IRL Charles Hollings		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'01.063 39.407 0.032
58 89 FRA Philippe Haezebrouck
FRA Benoit Fretin
FRA Bruno Fretin		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 4'04.458 42.802 3.395
59 52 CZE Christoph Ulrich
GER Steffen Gorig
GBR Alexander West		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'06.371 44.715 1.913



About this article

Series Le Mans
Event 24 Hours of Le Mans
Sub-event FP1
Author Gary Watkins

