MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

shares
comments
Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Jul 30, 2020, 10:32 AM

Andrea Dovizioso says he feels Marc Marquez still has a chance of contending for the 2020 MotoGP title despite losing 50 points to Fabio Quartararo in the first two rounds of the year at Jerez.

Marquez was forced to sit out last weekend's Andalusian Grand Prix after breaking his arm in a violent crash in the closing stages of the season-opening Spanish GP.

It means the six-time premier class champion has no points so far, while Petronas SRT Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo got his season off to a perfect start with a brace of Jerez wins.

Having only pulled out of the Andalusian GP after taking part in Saturday practice and the aborting a Q1 attempt, Marquez is expected to be back in action next time out at Brno.

Assuming that the Spaniard is close to full fitness for the Czech race, Ducati rider Dovizioso believes that Marquez still cannot be ruled out of contention, particularly as Yamaha has suffered two engine failures in the first two races alone.

Read Also:

“You have to see in what condition Marc will come to Brno, and if he will be able to push 100 percent or will have some limitations, because that can make a big difference," said Dovizioso.

"In his entire career, Marc has only made mistakes in one season [2015]. If you look at his numbers, when he has a set goal he still makes fewer mistakes.

“At first I thought that he would not be able to fight for the championship, but now I think he still has chances, especially since we have to see how Yamaha manages the possible problem that it has with the engines. 

"It is true that Quartararo has 50 points and that he will surely be fast on all tracks, but in this kind of championship, I think everything is very open for everyone."

Dovizioso "ran out of cards" on way to sixth

Dovizioso kicked off his season with a strong third in the first Jerez race behind Quartararo and Maverick Vinales, but the Italian veteran struggled in the hotter conditions of the Andalusian race and wound up a distant sixth.

He was overshadowed by Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who has emerged as a possible contender to replace Dovizioso in the factory team next year.

Despite that, Dovizioso lies third in the standings on 26 points after the first two races, 24 behind Quartararo but well clear of the next-best Ducati rider, Jack Miller.

"I didn't expect to have the problems in the middle of the corner," said Dovizioso. "By releasing the brakes to turn into the corners, it was impossible for me to attack with the bike and have a good pace. This time I ran out of cards.

"In these circumstances, with so little grip, if you can't attack, you're very limited. It's not bad to finish sixth at Jerez, but I'm not happy with the feeling.

"We have to analyse the data very well, because this is a special track, and also we have suffered from unusual heat. Depending on the conclusions we draw we will make the decisions we apply in the run-up to Brno."

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Ducati Corse

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Previous article

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
54m

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?

"Outrageous" Mercedes pace could have led to more design copy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

"Outrageous" Mercedes pace could have led to more design copy

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
35m

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

Brundle debunks Vettel interview conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Brundle debunks Vettel interview conspiracy theory

Aston Martin would be "foreign territory" for Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin would be "foreign territory" for Vettel

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team

Pye hospitalised after mountain bike crash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
2h

Pye hospitalised after mountain bike crash

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

Latest news

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
35m

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing Prime
MGP MotoGP / Opinion

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision

Silverstone would be "disappointed" to lose MotoGP race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Silverstone would be "disappointed" to lose MotoGP race

Trending

1
Formula 1

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?

54m
2
Formula 1

Brundle debunks Vettel interview conspiracy theory

2h
3
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

35m
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin would be "foreign territory" for Vettel

5
Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MGP

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing
MGP

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision
MGP

Rossi podium removed Petronas "doubts" over 2021 decision

Silverstone would be "disappointed" to lose MotoGP race
MGP

Silverstone would be "disappointed" to lose MotoGP race

Espargaro was "completed cooked" in Jerez heat
MGP

Espargaro was "completed cooked" in Jerez heat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.