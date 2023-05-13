Martin feels “unblocked” by first MotoGP win since 2021 in France sprint
Pramac’s Jorge Martin says his first MotoGP victory since his rookie year in 2021 at the French Grand Prix sprint race has “unblocked” him.
Martin started from fifth on the grid at Le Mans but leaped to second on the opening lap, before taking the lead from Francesco Bagnaia on the fourth tour.
Immediately, the Pramac Ducati rider opened up a lead of eight tenths before taking the chequered flag 1.8s clear of the field.
It marked his first sprint win of the season and his first victory of any kind since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix.
Martin thought the sprint “would be a day to prepare” for the grand prix because of how uncomfortable he felt on his GP23 and wasn’t anticipating a victory charge.
“I didn’t expect to fight… well, to fight [for the podium] yes, but not for the win,” Martin revealed.
“Today I thought it was a day to prepare for tomorrow’s race because yesterday and this morning I didn’t feel great.
“I felt like I didn’t have the bike to fight for it, but with this temperature I felt good.
“I feel like something has unblocked in my head. It’s only a sprint race, but it’s been a long time since my last victory.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“So, I feel I had this thing in my head that didn’t allow me to put all my potential on track and it seems like I’m getting it back.
“I was fast, hopefully tomorrow I was fast also. I will try to battle for the victory, but for me it’s more important to finish on the podium and keep scoring points to keep progressing.”
Asked by Motorsport.com to elaborate on what he meant by “unblocked”, Martin added: “About this block, it’s not that I have a block [from being competitive].
“Normally when you are a long time without winning, everything comes easier [when you do].
“You get the motivation, you get the confidence back. So, I feel like I am in that moment.”
Martin’s Le Mans sprint win was his third podium of the season and has moved him to fourth in the championship, 34 points adrift of factory Ducati rider Bagnaia after he took third in Saturday's sprint.
Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team
Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team
Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Latest news
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win
Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win Bezzecchi wary of MotoGP title thoughts despite dominant Le Mans win
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.