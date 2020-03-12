NASCAR to run Atlanta and Homestead races without fans

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
05 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run Atlanta and Homestead races without fans

shares
comments
NASCAR to run Atlanta and Homestead races without fans
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 5:42 PM

NASCAR has announced that they will go ahead with races at both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, but will bar fans from attending.

Despite an advisory from Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez to suspend several upcoming large public gatherings, including next weekend’s races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR will go ahead with the event - without fans.

"Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. The March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead Miami Speedway is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans,” Gimenz’s earlier statement read.

NASCAR has now released their own statement, barring all fans from the next two events.

 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has caused the postponement and cancellation of sporting events worldwide. 

Read Also:

Next article
Miami-Dade Mayor advises NASCAR to postpone Homestead race

Previous article

Miami-Dade Mayor advises NASCAR to postpone Homestead race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Atlanta

Atlanta

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat

2h
2
Formula 1

The nightmare F1 was never going to avoid

3h
3
Formula 1

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to run Atlanta and Homestead races without fans

43m
5
IndyCar

Australian IndyCar race “could be done for February 2020”

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR to run Atlanta and Homestead races without fans
NAS

NASCAR to run Atlanta and Homestead races without fans

Miami-Dade Mayor advises NASCAR to postpone Homestead race
NAS

Miami-Dade Mayor advises NASCAR to postpone Homestead race

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak
NAS

NASCAR enacts restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

Ryan Newman talks 500 crash: "I was knocked out"
NAS

Ryan Newman talks 500 crash: "I was knocked out"

Kyle Busch needs to be "a hell of a lot better" at Phoenix
NAS

Kyle Busch needs to be "a hell of a lot better" at Phoenix

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.