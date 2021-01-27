Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

JGR announced Wednesday that Dillon will drive the team’s No. 54 Toyota in several Xfinity Series races this season, beginning with the Feb. 13 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

At this time he is also scheduled to run the Feb. 27 race at Homestead, Fla., March 6 at Las Vegas and April 24 at Talladega.

Dillon will be one of at least five drivers who will compete for the team this year, including Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs.

“I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota,” Dillon, 28, said. “They have been on top of the sport for a long time and this is a great opportunity for me to go prove that I am a winner and show what I know I can do in a race car.”

Dillon is also entered in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brothers Racing. He lost his fulltime ride in the Cup Series at the end of 2020 when his Germain Racing team shut its doors.

“Ty Dillon is going to be a great addition to our Xfinity lineup,” said Steve de Souza, JGR’s executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development.

“Ty has a lot of experience across the board and that will definitely be an asset to our whole group as we get going this season.”

Dillon, a native of Lewisville, N.C., has made more than 350 starts across NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. His resume includes an Xfinity Series victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014 and top-five finishes in the final standings in each of his three fulltime seasons in the series.

JGR also confirmed the schedule for several other of the team’s drivers.

Busch will drive the No. 54 at Atlanta (March 20), Circuit of the Americas (May 22), Texas (June 12), Nashville (June 19) and Road America (July 3). Truex will pilot the No. 54 for the series’ second trip to Atlanta on July 10. Hamlin will take the reins for the annual Labor Day weekend race at Darlington, S.C.

Sponsorship and the remainder of the No. 54 team’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

