Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Road racing / Breaking news

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

shares
comments
2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 6:11 PM

The 2020 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the island's chief minister has confirmed on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases across the United Kingdom surpassed 1000 in recent days, with the worldwide total now at over 140,000. This has wreaked havoc on the sporting world, with numerous events from Formula 1, MotoGP, WEC all getting cancelled or postponed as a result.

Recently the Isle of Man government insisted preparations for TT 2020 were underway, with the virus not currently impacting the event – which was due to take place from 30 May to 13 June. However, with the situation continuing and it thought only to worsen, the decision was taken on Monday evening to cancel TT 2020.

It is the first time since 2001 – during the foot and mouth disease outbreak – that the TT will not go ahead.

Read Also:

Laurence Skelly, Minister for Enterprise, commented: "The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail.

"Representatives from the Isle of Man Government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognises will be significant. With the visitor restriction in place for the foreseeable future we wanted to make the decision now to give businesses, visitors and all involved stakeholders time to manage the impact going forward.

"The Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man TT, are faced with unique challenges regarding COVID-19 and making this decision will provide certainty to teams, competitors, sponsors and stakeholders of the event and to visitors across the globe. The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man's residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government."

At present, August's Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT events have not been put on hold. The government says it will announce measures on Tuesday to provide support for businesses who will be affected most by the TT's cancellation.

It is thought the North West 200 in Northern Ireland, due to take place in May, is also set to be cancelled. Last week, NW200 clerk of the course Mervyn Whyte said it was unlikely the NW200 would be postponed to a later date in the event it could not go ahead on 10-16 May.

Related video

Next article
TT Isle of Man 2 – worthy successor or disappointing sequel?

Previous article

TT Isle of Man 2 – worthy successor or disappointing sequel?

Load comments

About this article

Series Road racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Road racing Next session

Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT

26 May - 26 May

Trending

1
Road racing

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

10m
2
General

Head of WTF1 joins Motorsport Network as Director of Digital Strategy

3
Formula 1

The phone call that sealed Australian GP's fate

4
Formula 1

McLaren issues update on coronavirus-affected staff

5
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: It would've been "unfair" to race without McLaren

1h

Latest videos

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Another red flag 00:44
Road racing

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Another red flag

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Session stopped 00:28
Road racing

Macau GP - Motorcycle Grand Prix: Session stopped

What pre-event disruption means for the 2019 Isle of Man TT 13:41
Road racing

What pre-event disruption means for the 2019 Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2019 Promo 02:04
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2019 Promo

One-Three-Five: Breaking the Barrier Trailer 00:40
Road racing

One-Three-Five: Breaking the Barrier Trailer

Latest news

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus
Road

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

TT Isle of Man 2 – worthy successor or disappointing sequel?
Road

TT Isle of Man 2 – worthy successor or disappointing sequel?

Rich Energy to sponsor road racing team OMG
Misc

Rich Energy to sponsor road racing team OMG

Motorsport.com's Top 20 motorcycle racers of 2019, Part 1
MGP

Motorsport.com's Top 20 motorcycle racers of 2019, Part 1

Podcast: What next for Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness?
Road

Podcast: What next for Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.