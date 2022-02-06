Tickets Subscribe
TCR Australia News

Brown seals TCR Australia return

Will Brown will dovetail his Supercars commitments with a TCR Australia programme driving an Audi.

Brown seals TCR Australia return
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

The rising Supercars star will return to TCR three years after winning the inaugural title for the HMO Hyundai squad.

As it stands he is one of just two TCR Australia champions, along with 2021 winner Chaz Mostert, as the 2020 season was called off due to the pandemic.

He'll return to the series driving an Audi for the factory-aligned Melbourne Performance Centre squad, which took Mostert to the 2021 title, with backing from Liqui Moly.

“I’m pumped to be back racing in the TCR Australia Series with Liqui Moly and Audi Sport Customer Racing,” said Brown.

“After winning the series in 2019 I didn’t get the chance to defend the title in 2020 that was planned, so it is great to get back in these cars and hit the grid.

“I am excited to see what the Audi is like. It is one of the best cars in the field and being run by the team at Melbourne Performance Centre is huge.

"There’s a bit of pressure to back up what Chaz was able to achieve last year by winning the series, but I’m up for the challenge.

“Everything I do, I want to win. Racing in TCR is no different and I’ll be aiming to be near the front right from the start.

“I really enjoy competing in multiple categories of racing. For me, the more racing you do, the better you are. I have a few other types of racing on the horizon too, so I want to be in a race car as much as I can.

"I really can’t wait for the year to kick off in TCR at Symmons Plains.”

MPC boss Troy Russell added: “We are delighted to welcome Will Brown to the Melbourne Performance Centre team, driving the series-winning Audi RS 3 TCR.

“Will proved his talent in the inaugural season driving for one of our rivals, so now it’s great to have him in our corner, filling the shoes of Chaz who did a terrific job last year.

“Having Liqui Moly join our team is also a huge coup for Melbourne Performance Centre and the TCR Australia Series. Liqui Moly is a huge international brand, so for them to join this global touring car class makes sense on many levels.

“We can’t wait to get down to Symmons Plains and start the season, and we know that with Will and Liqui Moly, we are going to be in a strong position from the outset.”

Race Tasmania will open the season on February 11-13.

