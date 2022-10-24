Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal Next / Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone
Supercars News

2023 Supercars calendar firming

Supercars is closing in on a near final version of its 12-round 2023 schedule.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023 Supercars calendar firming

Motorsport.com understands the series has all but settled on the majority of the schedule, however there is likely to still be a TBC for a September date.

That will ultimately either end up being a trip to New Zealand, should a viable replacement for Pukekohe be found, or a return to The Bend Motorsport Park.

A number of dates are already locked in including the season opener, and debut of the new Gen3 cars, on the Newcastle street circuit on March 10-12.

That will be followed by the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 30-April 2 which has also been formally locked in.

From there Supercars is likely to head to Perth in late April before the trip to Symmons Plains, which could move back to a mid-May date.

The Darwin Triple Crown will keep its mid-June slot while the Townsville 500 will once again take place on the second weekend in July.

Sydney Motorsport Park is set to be late July or early August, while the timing of the Sandown 500 could be somewhat curious due to the SpeedSeries schedule.

Supercars is widely expected to re-introduce Sandown as a second two-driver enduro, with a single race held over 500 kilometres.

However, while a Bathurst 1000 warm-up of sorts, it may not immediately precede the 2023 running of the Great Race.

Given the SpeedSeries has Sandown booked for September 15-17, the Sandown 500 could actually take place in late August.

There would then be a single-driver round in either New Zealand or at The Bend, between Sandown and Bathurst.

It is thought that the preference from Supercars for that TBC is NZ, however that will require locking in a replacement for Pukekohe, which will be closed by that point.

Hampton Downs has long been seen as the logical option, however that will require some negotiating with Auckland Unlimited, which funds the event, given the circuit is in neighbouring Waikato.

Should a deal not be struck, or other logistical issues with Hampton Downs get in the way, The Bend is favourite to take the TBC slot.

The Bathurst 1000 will retain its traditional early October date followed by the Gold Coast in either late October or early November.

The Adelaide 500 will then close out the season, however it will be at the end of November rather than early December like this year.

shares
comments
PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal
Previous article

PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal
Next article

Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone

Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

The Bend appoints new CEO
General

The Bend appoints new CEO

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident

Fernando Alonso believes the dramatic crash with Lance Stroll that sent his Alpine Formula 1 car airborne in the United States Grand Prix was a “very unfortunate” racing incident.

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Lewis Hamilton thought “for a second” he might be able to hold off Max Verstappen and end his Formula 1 win drought in Austin before being overtaken late on.

Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

The field for the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series is taking shape ahead of the opening round on the Gold Coast this weekend.

The Bend appoints new CEO
General General

The Bend appoints new CEO

Former Adelaide 500 GM Alistair McDonald has been appointed CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.