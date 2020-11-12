Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
By:

Details of the 2021 Supercars calendar are firming ahead of its official unveiling in the coming days.

It's not yet clear if the final schedule will feature 12 or 13 rounds, the late reinstatement of the The Bend adding some uncertainty to the final number.

Supercars was thought to be targeting a 12-round season, however earlier versions of the calendar didn't feature The Bend amid tensions between Supercars and the South Australia government regarding the shock axing of the Adelaide 500.

But with talk The Bend is now set to feature on the schedule after all, it could mean there will be a 13-round season, or either Winton or Sandown may miss out.

The season is set to formally kick off with a mandatory pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park in mid-February, a fortnight before the season-opening single-driver round at Mount Panorama.

That's set to be run to newly-named Super500 regulations, featuring two 250-kilometre heats.

Albert Park is now locked in for March 18-21, and will likely be followed by the trek to New Zealand on the April 10-11 weekend, borders permitting.

Which circuit will host the NZ round, however, is still unclear.

That could largely depend on whether Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development will continue funding the round. The ATEED deal is understood have expired this year, however may be extended for 2021 given that this year's race didn't happen.

If ATEED is still in play then it's between Pukekohe and Hampton Downs, the latter the preferred option, but complicated by the fact it's technically in Waikato, not Auckland.

If the ATEED isn't funding the event, then there's even speculation that Highlands Motorsport Park on the South Island is a wildcard for a shock inclusion on the schedule.

Wanneroo Raceway in Perth, Hidden Valley in Darwin are set to retain their slots, while there is talk Townsville will move from a Super400 to a Super500 format.

Sydney Motorsport Park is likely to host a night race midway through the year, while the move to a sole two-driver race looks to be permanent, the Bathurst 1000 expected to be the only enduro.

Symmons Plains in Tasmania is set to move to the back end of the year, while, as previously reported, the Gold Coast will host the finale in the late November slot initially allocated for Adelaide.

While it will revert to a single-driver event there is speculation a new Super600 format will be introduced to retain the now-traditional overall racing distance.

It's expected events will range between two, three and four days across the season.

Author Andrew van Leeuwen

