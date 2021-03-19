Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / 2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

By:

Dick Johnson Racing sought permission from Larry Perkins before using his famous #11 for the 2021 Supercars season.

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

As first reported by Motorsport.com, Anton De Pasquale will run the #11 for his first campaign with DJR.

He'll debut the new number at Sandown this weekend after starting the season with #100 as part of a Pirtek promotion.

Explaining the number switch, DJR boss Ryan Story said De Pasquale floated the idea of running the #11, but was told the team would need permission from the man who made the number famous, Larry Perkins.

Perkins agreed and handed over the number in a special ceremony this morning.

"When Anton joined the team, I asked him what number he would like to run as Will was going to drive the iconic #17," said Story.

"Anton said he'd love to run number 11 because it was such a key part of his success in Europe where he won many races with it. I told him we could only do so with LP's blessing.

"Number 11 is an iconic number in our sport, and to me it will always be Larry's number. Despite it not having been used for the past few seasons, I thought it fit and proper for Dick and myself to reach out to his old sparring partner and one-time teammate, and that's what's led us to today's announcement."

Perkins said he was happy to see the number back on track.

"When I first registered my car in the Australian Touring Car Championship, I chose #11 because it was just straight digits," said Perkins.

"It was cheap and easy to print, and I only had to carry spares of one number which made it simple to replace on the car.

"The number originally didn't mean anything to me really; it was just a number. But it became a part of history, and I'm very pleased to see it continue in Supercars today.

"Anton is a fantastic young talent, so when Dick and Ryan asked me if he and the team could use the number, I was more than happy for them to continue its legacy."

Perkins Engineering continued to use the #11 after Perkins retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2002 season.

It then went to Kelly Racing as part of the absorption of the PE licences in 2009 and was last used by Karl Reindler in 2011.

shares
comments
2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Anton De Pasquale , Larry Perkins
Teams Dick Johnson Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2
Formula 1

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

17h
3
Supercars

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

1h
4
Supercars

No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown

5
Supercars

Mostert apologises for Winton crash

Latest news
Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
SUPC

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

1h
2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

4h
2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Mar 18, 2021
Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction
SUPC

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction

Mar 18, 2021
Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown
SUPC

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

Mar 17, 2021
Latest videos
Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview Sandown
Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Anton De Pasquale
'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale
Supercars / Breaking news

'Faultless' first Mustang drive for De Pasquale

DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs
Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal
Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

More from
Dick Johnson Racing
Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams told to limit movement in Queensland

D'Alberto retains Dick Johnson Racing Bathurst seat
Supercars / Breaking news

D'Alberto retains Dick Johnson Racing Bathurst seat

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars / Opinion

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Emmo Fittipaldi Jr to make car racing debut in Danish F4 series in 2021
Formula 4 Formula 4 / Breaking news

Emmo Fittipaldi Jr to make car racing debut in Danish F4 series in 2021

F1 involvement now "clear cut" for manufacturers - Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 involvement now "clear cut" for manufacturers - Steiner

Silverstone to give away F1 and MotoGP tickets to key workers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone to give away F1 and MotoGP tickets to key workers

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

Latest news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC Supercars / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.