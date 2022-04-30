Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Walkinshaw drivers react to Perth qualifying slump Next / Perth Supercars: Davison, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars / Wanneroo Raceway Race report

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in opener

Shane van Gisbergen managed his tyres to beat early leader Anton De Pasquale in the opening sprint race at the Perth SuperNight.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in opener

Starting from pole, De Pasquale led across the first stint of the race. It was never an overly comfortable lead, though, with Cam Waters and van Gisbergen constantly stalking the Shell Ford.

On Lap 17 Waters took to the lane for his mandatory service, which, with the undercut now on the table, forced De Pasquale to do likewise on the next lap.

De Pasquale managed to get back out ahead of Waters, while van Gisbergen stayed out on an overcut strategy.

As usual the Triple Eight Holden was exceptionally kind on its tyres, van Gisbergen able to run until Lap 32 before pitting for new rubber.

He then resumed right behind the leaders but with tyres that were significantly fresher.

It took less than two laps for the Kiwi to clear Waters with a simple pass down the back straight and into Turn 7.

It then took nine more laps for van Gisbergen to chase down De Pasquale, his first ever win in Perth sealed with an impressive move up the inside of Turn 1.

The victory also marked a 600th for Holden in Supercars and gives van Gisbergen a 157-point series lead over De Pasquale.

"I just have to thank the team," said van Gisbergen.

"It's so awesome to drive a good car here. I enjoyed myself. There were some good battles and it was awesome to see the hill packed. It's great to come back and race here.

"[De Pasquale and Waters] were really fast at the start and I wasn't saving [tyres] so I thought I was going to drop off. And then I saw Anton start sliding and Cam looked really strong.

"But when they pitted that early I was surprised. I tried to keep going and it worked out at the end."

De Pasquale and Waters rounded out the podium in that order, Waters having gone close to getting by De Pasquale after the stops before losing ground as they lapped Bryce Fullwood.

For a long time Brodie Kostecki looked good for fourth place, only for a slow stop due to a stubborn left-rear wheel to drop him down to eighth.

That opened the door for David Reynolds to nab fourth ahead of Broc Feeney, who had to pass the likes of Will Davison, James Courtney and Andre Heimgartner in the second stint.

Davison and Courtney were next ahead of Kostecki, as Todd Hazelwood, Heimgartner and Lee Holdsworth rounded out the Top 10.

Walkinshaw Andretti United made minor gains after its qualifying disaster, Nick Percat managing to finish 21st from the very back of the grid. Chaz Mostert finished right behind him in 22nd.

The Perth SuperNight continues with two day time sprint races tomorrow.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB -
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 2.307 2.308 2.308
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 7.318 7.318 5.010
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 12.354 12.354 5.036
5 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 14.059 14.060 1.706
6 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 15.968 15.968 1.908
7 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 21.729 21.729 5.761
8 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 22.566 22.567 0.838
9 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 22.875 22.876 0.309
10 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 26.383 26.384 3.508
11 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 29.715 29.715 3.331
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 31.887 31.887 2.172
13 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 32.198 32.199 0.311
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 32.645 32.645 0.447
15 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 33.472 33.473 0.828
16 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 35.186 35.186 1.713
17 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 36.369 36.369 1.183
18 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 36.669 36.670 0.301
19 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 37.102 37.102 0.432
20 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 37.969 37.970 0.868
21 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 40.792 40.793 2.823
22 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 41.188 41.189 0.396
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 42.398 42.398 1.210
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 44.039 44.039 1.641
14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
shares
comments
Walkinshaw drivers react to Perth qualifying slump
Previous article

Walkinshaw drivers react to Perth qualifying slump
Next article

Perth Supercars: Davison, van Gisbergen share poles

Perth Supercars: Davison, van Gisbergen share poles
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins finale Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins finale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash
Supercars Supercars

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins finale
Supercars Supercars

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins finale

Tickford furious with "bullshit" Waters penalty
Supercars Supercars

Tickford furious with "bullshit" Waters penalty

Perth Supercars: Davison takes controversial win
Supercars Supercars

Perth Supercars: Davison takes controversial win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.